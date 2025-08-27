Washington Spirit Trades Makenna Morris to Racing Louisville FC

Published on August 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has traded forward Makenna Morris to Racing Louisville FC in exchange for $115k in allocation funds, the clubs announced today.

"Makenna played a vital role with the Washington Spirit since being drafted last year, helping us advance to the 2024 NWSL Championship and win this year's Challenge Cup," said Interim General Manager Nathan Minion. "We will miss her in DC but know she is joining a great club and we are excited to follow her continued successes."

Morris is in her second professional season after being drafted by the Spirit with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft. A Germantown, Maryland native, Morris was one of the club's many standout rookies last season. During her time in DC, Morris appeared in 35 total matches for the team across all competitions and tallied six goals and three assists.

The Spirit will take the pitch next at Audi Field this weekend on Sunday, August 31, when the side hosts Chicago Stars FC at 4 p.m. in the club's annual Pride match.







