Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

Published on August 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (8-3-6, 29 points) travel to play a match against the Seattle Reign (7-5-5, 26 points) on Friday, Aug. 29 at Lumen Field. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT and it will be streamed live on Paramount+, NWSL+, and broadcast locally on KUSI.

San Diego is unbeaten on the road in six-straight matches, setting a Club record, but the team has only secured one win over Seattle in 12 all-time meetings. In the last matchup, the Wave fell to 2-1 win on June 6 when Seattle scored a game-winning goal in the dying minutes of the game. Midfielder Sally Menti opened the scoring for the visiting team with a shot from nearly 25 yards out that found the top corner. Wave FC forward Delphine Cascarino equalized just 10 minutes later for San Diego when she connected her head to a perfectly placed corner kick that successfully put the ball in the back of the net. The Reign secured their win when Rookie Emeri Adames took the ball down field before firing a shot from the edge of the box for the winner in the 87th minute.

Last Time Out

San Diego is coming off their first loss since June 6 after falling 1-0 to Racing Louisville on Sunday, Aug. 24 at Snapdragon Stadium. Racing found their lone goal and game-winner in the 59th minute when the team's leading scorer, Emma Sears, received a ball at the edge of the box by trapping it with her chest and striking a shot to the far post. Despite holding 71% possession throughout the game and outshooting Louisville 22-12, the Wave was unable to get on the scoreboard.

Seattle earned a 1-1 draw against the Houston Dash in the team's last game on Sunday, Aug. 24. The opening goal was a result of a missed placed ball by the Seattle defense that Yazmeen Ryan took advantage of to then dribble around goalkeeper Claudia Dickey and slot home for the Dash. Seattle equalized in the middle of the second half when Canadian international forward Jordyn Huitema scored a header goal off a ball in from defender Sofia Huerta. The assist for Huerta was the 32nd of her career and set the all-time NWSL career assist record.

Players to Watch

French forward Delphine Cascarino leads the Wave in goal contributions this year, with five assists, the Club best and tying lead within the NWSL. She has also tallied three goals, adding to the French success as 16 of San Diego's 27 goals this year have either been scored or assisted (or both) amongst Perle Morroni and Kenza Dali, the French internationals. Ahead of the match against the Reign on Friday, Cascarino has appeared in every match this season.

Seattle's 19-year-old Emeri Adames is in her Rookie season with the Club and has already scored six goals, holding the team lead. In the Reign's recent match against the Chicago Stars on Aug. 18, the teenager scored just nine seconds after halftime, the fastest goal in either half of a match in NWSL history. The goal against the Stars set an additional record as it made her just the fifth teenager to score six times in a single NWSL season, joining Sam Kerr (2013), Mallory Swanson (2017), Trinity Rodman (2021) and Jaedyn Shaw (2023).

How to Watch

San Diego Wave and Seattle Reign will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT at Lumen Field on Friday, Aug. 29. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+ and NWSL+, and it will be broadcast locally on KUSI. Fans in San Diego can attend three different watch parties across the city with One of Us Sports Bar hosting at Kairoa Brewing, the Sirens Supporters Group at Little Bird Brewing, and Wave FC Season Ticket Members can attend an exclusive watch party event at Novo Brazil Mission Valley.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.