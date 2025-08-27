Racing Acquires Makenna Morris in Trade with Washington Spirit

Published on August 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Makenna Morris of Racing Louisville FC

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Chris Carter) Makenna Morris of Racing Louisville FC(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Chris Carter)

Racing Louisville FC has acquired versatile second-year player Makenna Morris in a trade with the Washington Spirit.

In exchange, Washington received $115,000 in allocation funds.

The 23-year-old Morris has appeared in 28 NWSL regular season games, scoring six goals while adding two assists. She's played multiple positions in her young career, including in the attack, midfield and fullback.

"I'm so excited to join the club and be a part of something great," Morris said. "I'm thankful for the opportunity to play with such high-level players and staff, and I'm looking forward to learning, contributing and growing together."

Last season as a rookie, Morris was a key contributor to a Spirit team that advanced to the 2024 NWSL Championship game. Morris started in the final, playing 72 minutes in a loss to the Orlando Pride. She also started Washington's quarterfinal win over Bay FC and logged 54 minutes off the bench in the semifinal against Gotham FC, notably registering an assist on the stoppage time equalizer.

Overall, Morris scored five goals in 2024, tied with Croix Bethune for the most among NWSL rookies that season. The NWSL named Morris the Rookie of the Month for October/November 2024.

"We're excited to add a talented young player like Makenna to our dynamic roster," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "We identified Makenna as a top target because she fits the mold of what a Racing Louisville player looks like: hardworking and eager to grow. We're pleased that she's chosen to join us, and we're confident she'll be a fantastic fit on the field and in the locker room."

"We are thrilled to have Makenna join our team," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "You can see through her passion that she wants her group to succeed every time she steps on the pitch. Her ability on the ball combined with her top-notch work ethic makes us so excited to have her in lavender!"

Washington selected Morris in the first round of the 2024 NWSL Draft, 13th overall, out of Clemson.

In college with the Clemson Tigers, Morris appeared in 80 games over four seasons. As a senior in 2023, she led the Tigers in scoring with 10 goals and also chipped in six assists, earning second-team United Soccer Coaches All-America honors. Morris also garnered three All-ACC nods, including a first-team selection in 2023.

Internationally, Morris has represented the United States Youth National Team at multiple levels, including four calls up to the U-23 team just this season. Morris was included in Emma Hayes' 'Futures Camp' in January 2025, training alongside the senior U.S. Women's National Team.

Raised in Germantown, Maryland, Morris spent her youth career with Bethesda Soccer Club, McLean ECNL and St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.

