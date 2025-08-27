NC Courage, Feli Rauch Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027

Published on August 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and defender Feli Rauch have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season, the team announced today. Rauch was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.

Across two seasons with the Courage, Rauch has made 35 NWSL regular season appearances, playing 2,564 minutes, scoring three goals, and adding one assist. Rauch has recorded two goals and one assist so far in 2025, while also creating 10 chances.

Rauch has proven to be an adaptable asset for the Courage, filling multiple roles in the Courage's three- and four-back systems. Whether tucking in as an extra midfielder or providing attacking width, Rauch's on-ball ability has been an important piece of the Courage style in the last two seasons.

"Keeping Feli here long term was a priority for us, and we are pleased she has chosen to continue her professional journey here. She is a smart, tenacious player who suits our club in physical ability and cultural mindset. Her leadership and versatility make her an important part of where we are headed as a club, and she will be a key to our future success," said Courage Sporting Director and Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Rauch is the first player signed under Bowley's leadership after he joined the club earlier this year following an extensive career throughout Europe.

The Courage return to action this Saturday, August 30, to visit the Kansas City Current for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at CPKC Stadium. The match will air live on ION.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.