San Diego Wave FC Re-Signs Defender Kennedy Wesley
Published on August 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has re-signed defender Kennedy Wesley to a three-year contract through the end of the 2028 season.
"Kennedy has made an incredible impact on this team both on and off the field," said Sporting Director & General Manager Camille Ashton. "She is a true professional who, over the past one and a half seasons, has shown she can compete at the very highest level. We are excited she chose to continue to be part of this club for years to come as we continue to build a championship culture and strive for sustained success."
The Southern California native originally signed with the Wave after being drafted in the first round in the 2024 NWSL Draft and has appeared in 25 matches with the Club (21 starts), registering three goals across all competitions. In 2025, she has been instrumental in helping the Wave climb to second place in the league table, while leading the roster in passing accuracy at 93% through 12 matches.
"This is a such an important moment in my professional journey, as San Diego has truly become home for me," said Wesley. "This Club has a special place in my heart. To play for this city, for these fans, and to be part of this community is so special. Also, to play close to where I grew up and near my family is something every professional dreams of, so I am extremely thankful to the Club for this opportunity to continue representing San Diego."
Prior to signing her professional contract with San Diego, Wesley was a mainstay for Stanford University from 2019-23. She finished her collegiate career as the all-time leader in matches played (104) and led the Cardinals to an NCAA Championship in 2019 and Pac-12 Championship in 2019 and 2022.
Internationally, Welsey has represented the U.S. Youth National Teams at the U-17 and U-20 levels. In her time with the USYNT, she helped the U.S. U-20 YNT win a Concacaf Championship in 2020. Most recently, Wesley received a call-up to the U-23 National Team for training camp and two friendly matches against Germany.
Transaction: San Diego Wave FC re-sign defender Kennedy Wesley to a three-year contract through the end of the 2028 season.
Name: Kennedy Wesley
Number: 12
Position: Defender
Height: 5'5"
Born: March 8, 2001
Hometown: Seal Beach, California
Citizenship: USA
