Angel City Football Club to Transfer Defender Alanna Kennedy and Midfielder Katie Zelem to the London City Lionesses

Published on August 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that the club has agreed to transfer defender Alanna Kenendy and midfielder Katie Zelem to the London City Lionesses for undisclosed transfer fees. Kennedy joined ACFC during the 2025 preseason and Zelem joined midway through the 2024 season.

While with ACFC, Kennedy appeared in 16 total matches scoring one goal and notching one assist and Zelem appeared in 25 total matches notching two goals this season and one assist in 2024.

Kennedy spent four seasons with Manchester City, earning 40 match appearances, one goal and one assist. Prior to joining Manchester City, she spent a season with Tottenham Hotspur. She came to the club with NWSL experience on both the Western New York Flash in 2016 and three seasons with the Orlando Pride.

Originally from Campbelltown, Australia, the defender debuted for the Australian Women's National Team in 2012 and has since earned 178 caps and 11 goals, appearing in matches at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, while also helping them to a fourth-place finish in Tokyo, as well as the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Zelem came to Angel City from Manchester United in 2018, earning 32 goals and 46 assists in 161 match appearances in all competitions. Prior to joining United, Zelem helped Juventus win the Serie A title during the 2017-2018 regular season, notching four goals in 18 Serie A appearances.

Born in Oldham, England, Zelem was called up to the senior England Women's National Team in 2021, appearing in three matches during the FIFA Women's World Cup UEFA qualifiers where she assisted one goal. She made two appearances in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.