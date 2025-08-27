Bay FC Signs Defender Sydney Collins to New Contract Through 2027

Published on August 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has signed defender and University of California product Sydney Collins to a new two-year contract through 2027 with a team option for 2028. Collins joined Bay FC last week via trade from North Carolina Courage and was available off the bench as the club set a new NWSL attendance record vs. Washington Spirit with 40,091 fans in attendance Saturday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

After a standout college career at Cal, Collins began her professional career with North Carolina in 2023, being selected eighth overall in the 2023 NWSL draft. Her rookie season, she appeared in four matches for the club, tallying 194 minutes. She spent the 2024 season and start of 2025 on the season-ending injury list, returning July 25 as a substitute in her club's friendly vs. Mexican side Chivas. A Canadian international, Collins earned a pair selections to the Canadian national team in 2023 and 2024 and was set to join the squad at the Paris Olympics, before suffering an injury in preparation for the tournament.

Collins and Bay FC head south to take on in-state rival Angel City FC this week, the third matchup this season between the two clubs and first in Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for Monday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. PT from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and NBC Sports Bay Area. The club returns home the following Saturday, September 6 as first-place Kansas City Current makes its only scheduled trip to the Bay Area.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.