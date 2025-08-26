Washington Spirit Recalls Midfielder Deborah Abiodun from Loan with Dallas Trinity FC

Published on August 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has recalled midfielder Deborah Abiodun from her loan to Dallas Trinity FC of the Gainbridge Super League, the clubs announced today.

Fresh off a 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations win with her home nation of Nigeria this summer, Abiodun returns to DC four months early as her loan was termed through the end of the 2025 calendar year. During her time with Dallas, Abiodun tallied over 750 minutes of action across 14 appearances and eight starts.

"We're thrilled to bring Deb back to the Spirit as we approach the home stretch of the 2025 season," said Interim General Manager Nathan Minion. "After following her impressive performances with Dallas and Nigeria this year, we know Deb will fit very well with this team and help us accomplish our goals."

Abiodun signed with the Spirit on a three-year contract with a 2028 option in January, beginning her professional career after two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh. At the international level, Abiodun has extensive experience with the Nigerian senior team. She was named to the Super Falcons' World Cup roster in 2023 and Olympics roster in 2024 before winning the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations with the side.

The Spirit will take the pitch next at Audi Field this weekend on Sunday, August 31, when the side hosts Chicago Stars FC at 4 p.m. in the club's annual Pride match.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.