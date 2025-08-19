How to Watch the Spirit & Croix Bethune
Published on August 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
The Spirit are back on the international stage! The Washington Spirit will make their debut in the Concacaf W Champions Cup this year for the 2025/2026 competition, becoming the fifth US club to join the tournament.
Tonight, the Spirit will take on Alianza Women tonight at 8:00 pm in the Concacaf W Champions Cup.
You can catch every minute of the action at our Spirit Bar Network locations below with Sound On:
In the DMV:
Local fans can catch the match at the following Spirit Bar Network partners:
Solace Outpost - Navy Yard
Piece Out - Del Ray
Her Diner
Let's pack the Spirit Bars and bring the energy! Vamos Spirit!
In the United States:
The match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and stream on Paramount+.
