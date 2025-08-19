How to Watch the Spirit & Croix Bethune

The Spirit are back on the international stage! The Washington Spirit will make their debut in the Concacaf W Champions Cup this year for the 2025/2026 competition, becoming the fifth US club to join the tournament.

Tonight, the Spirit will take on Alianza Women tonight at 8:00 pm in the Concacaf W Champions Cup.

You can catch every minute of the action at our Spirit Bar Network locations below with Sound On:

In the DMV:

Local fans can catch the match at the following Spirit Bar Network partners:

Solace Outpost - Navy Yard

Piece Out - Del Ray

Her Diner

Let's pack the Spirit Bars and bring the energy! Vamos Spirit!

In the United States:

The match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and stream on Paramount+.







