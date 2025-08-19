Houston Dash Loan Defender Rebeca to Dux Logroño in Spain

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will loan defender Rebeca to Dux Logroño in Spain through June 30, 2026, both teams announced today.

"This loan is a great opportunity for Rebeca to continue her development in a highly competitive environment. Playing in Spain will challenge her in new ways and give her valuable minutes at a high level," President of Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "We're excited to see her grow through this experience and look forward to watching her compete against some of the best players in the region every weekend."

Rebeca joined the team earlier this year following her transfer from Cruzeiro in Brazil. The defender made her Dash debut in an international friendly against Rayadas de Monterrey on July 8. Rebeca helped Houston secure a 4-0 victory over Rayadas that evening and she also featured in a 2-0 victory over Carolina Ascent FC on July 20.

The 19-year-old spent the last two years with Cruzeiro and helped the team win back-to-back Campeonato Mineiro (state cup) titles. She appeared in 25 games for Cruzeiro and scored two goals for the club. The defender also tallied two assists for Cruzeiro and helped the team reach the quarterfinals of the Campeonato Brasileiro de Futebol Feminino in 2024, their best finish in league play.







