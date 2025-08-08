Houston Dash Win Thriller on Sophie Schmidt Stoppage Time Strike

August 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Dash won in dramatic fashion on Friday night, as Sophie Schmidt played hero for the second time in as many matches. Schmidt tucked home her second goal of the season in the fifth minute of second half stoppage, after Yazmeen Ryan beat a defender along the endline to create the chance. Schmidt's goal was the decisive tally for the Dash for the second straight match.

North Carolina took the lead in the 32nd minute after a foul by midfielder Maggie Graham on the edge of the penalty area. The initial free kick decision was overturned following a VAR review and a penalty was given for the foul. Riley Jackson converted from the spot to put the Courage ahead.

Houston responded just minutes later scoring the equalizer in the 39th minute. Forward Kiki Van Zanten unleashed a powerful strike from distance that sailed into the top right corner of the net, marking her second goal of the season.

Notably tonight's match saw the return of defender Michelle Alozie, who helped Nigeria win the Women's African Cup of Nations earlier this summer.

Houston nearly took an early lead in the seventh minute when defender Avery Patterson played a pass to midfielder Delanie Sheehan, who quickly laid it off for Ryan. The forward's first-time effort from inside the box narrowly missed the inside of the far post.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into action just two minutes later, making a save to deny Maliah Bell. Campbell came up big again in the 22nd minute, diving low to her right to stop a driven effort from Manaka Matsukubo. The veteran shot-stopper finished the night with three saves.

Houston nearly took the lead in the 42nd minute. Forward Evalina Duljan delivered a cross to the back post, finding Sheehan but her shot just bounced off the crossbar. North Carolina had a dangerous chance in the 55th minute, but defender Natalie Jacobs made a crucial block to deny a shot from the edge of the box.

Houston nearly found the breakthrough in the 82nd minute, a throw-in from Alozie found midfielder Danny Colaprico near the top of the box. The veteran midfielder's low strike toward the corner was saved by the keeper.

Ryan nearly broke the deadlock again in the 86th minute, delivering a corner that was deflected off the goalkeeper. Just one minute later, Campbell came up big again to deny a powerful effort from Ashley Sanchez.

The Dash travel to Sports Illustrated Stadium to face NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, Aug. 17. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, August 24 to host Seattle Reign. Tickets for the match and all Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.com.

---

Houston Dash (4-8-4; 16pts.) 2-1 North Carolina Courage (5-6-5; 20pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 15

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 5,409

TEAM     

1H    

2H    

FT     

Houston Dash 

1

1

2

North Carolina Courage

1

0

1

NC: Riley Jackson 2 (penalty) 32'

HOU: Kiki Van Zanten 2 (Maggie Graham 2) 39'

HOU: Sophie Schmidt 2 (Yazmeen Ryan 2) 95'

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Allysha Chapman (Sophie Schmidt 83'), Natalie Jacobs, Paige Nielson, Avery Patterson, Delanie Sheehan (Sarah Puntigam 71'), Kiki Van Zanten (Michelle Alozie 71'), Maggie Graham, Danny Colaprico, Evelina Duljan (Messiah Bright 63'), Yazmeen Ryan

Unused substitutes: Belle Briede, Christen Westphal, Katie Lind, Rebeca, Abby Smith

North Carolina Courage: Denise O'Sullivan (c); Casey Murphy, Kaleigh Kurtz, Malia Berkely (Aline Gomes 74'), Ryan Williams, Maycee Bell, Riley Jackson (Cortnee Vine 96'), Jaedyn Shaw (Ashley Sanchez 65'), Tyler Lussi (Feli Rauch 65'), Hannah Betfort (Brianna Pinto 65'), Manaka Matsukubo

Unused substitutes: Marisa Jordan, Dani Weatherholt, Shinomi Koyama, Meredith Speck

DISCIPLINE:

NC: Kaleigh Kurtz (caution; foul) 72'

HOU: Messiah Bright (caution; foul) 77'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Shawn Tehini

Assistant: Jennifer Garner

Assistant: Matt Tortter

Fourth Official: Melvin Rivas

VAR: Anya Voigt

Weather: 87 degrees, sunny







