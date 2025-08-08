The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC - August 9, 2025

August 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ION

Game Notes The Story:

In the all-time series against Racing Louisville FC, the Orlando Pride are unbeaten at home, sporting a 3-0-2 record across the five matches outside of the Bluegrass State.

In the Pride's match against Utah Royals FC last Sunday, forward Simone Jackson recorded her first professional assist, providing the helper on fellow forward Prisca Chilufya's equalizing goal in the 72nd minute.

On Thursday, the Orlando Pride received a historic triple nomination for the 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or. Forward Barbra Banda and midfielder Marta were nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or while the Pride were nominated for Women's Club of the Year. The achievement marks the first time a team outside of Europe has earned three Ballon d'Or nominations in a single year. Quote of the Week:

"It wasn't too long ago we were playing them [Racing Louisville FC], obviously at their place but they're coming to Inter&Co Stadium. We want to bounce back from a disappointing performance against Utah. I don't think it was a bad performance other than the first 20 minutes. That's something that we've spoken about as a team; how do we start the game more on the front foot with more energy and drive to score that opening goal. It's going to be a tough matchup, Louisville has done extremely well this year. They're a high pressing team so we have to be mindful of that and really focus on our details to manipulate them and try to score goals."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Utah Royals FC 1 (8/3/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Prisca Chilufya; Mina Tanaka

Louisville's Last Matchup: Racing Louisville FC 0, Kansas City Current 2 (8/1/25, Lynn Family Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Temwa Chawinga, Elizabeth Ball

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 3-4-3 (Home: 3-0-2, Away: 0-4-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Racing Louisville FC 2 (6/20/25, Lynn Family Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Kansas City Current

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 16, 4 p.m. ET

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO.

Broadcast: CBS, Paramount+

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.