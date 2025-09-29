CONCACAF W Champions Cup: Know Your Opponent: Club América Feminil
The Orlando Pride are getting set for their toughest test in the 2025-26 CONCACAF W Champions Cup thus far, as they head to Mexico to take on Club América Feminil on Tuesday night. Kickoff for the match in Mexico City, will be at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 30, and will be broadcast live on Paramount+.
Learn more about Las Águilas
Club América Feminil
Founded in 2016, Club América Femenil have been one of the best teams in Mexico throughout their short existence, much like their men's side.
After a fourth place finish in last year's edition of the tournament, Las Águilas qualified for this year's edition as the top-ranked runner-up from the 2024/25 season. Over the past three seasons, América has finished in the top three consistently, winning the Liga MX Femenil Clausura in 2023.
They would normally call the legendary Estadio Azteca home; however, the stadium is under heavy renovations ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so as of now, they call Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes home, which has a capacity of 34,253.
Tuesday's match marks Club América's fourth and final Group Stage match in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup after playing to a scoreless draw versus LD Alajuelense and beating Chorillo FC and Pachuca.
Orlando Pride at Club América Femenil (CONCACAF W Champions Cup)
Tuesday, September 30, 9:00 PM | Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
Watch on Paramount +
