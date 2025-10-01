Orlando Pride Falls 2-0 to Club América Femenil in Concacaf W Champions Cup

Published on October 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

MEXICO CITY - The Orlando Pride (2-1-0, 6 points) fell 2-0 to Club América Femenil (3-0-1, 10 points) on Tuesday night at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Concacaf W Champions Cup play. With one match remaining in group stage action, the Pride will welcome C.F. Pachuca Femenil to Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 15, with a semifinal berth on the line.

Tuesday's match was the second in a ten-day road stint for Orlando, which kicked off with a 2-1 win at the San Diego Wave last week. The Pride will now head to Texas to resume NWSL play against the Houston Dash on Friday, Oct. 3.

Goal Highlights:

7' Kiana Palacios - AME 1, ORL 0

75' Jana Gutiérrez - AME 2, ORL 0

Match Notes:

Midfielder Grace Chanda won every tackle she attempted on the night, finishing with a total of four. She leads all players in this year's tournament with 10.

Forward Jacqueline Ovalle made her first return to Mexico since joining the Pride back on Aug. 21. Ovalle came to the Pride after spending eight years with Tigres UANL Femenil of Mexico's Liga MX Femenil, a rival of Club América Femenil. Next Match: The Orlando Pride will play the third and final match of the three-game road trip as they travel to Shell Energy Stadium to take on the Houston Dash in NWSL regular season play. That match is set to be played on Friday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 0 0

Club América Femenil 1 1 2 Scoring Summary:

AME - Kiana Palacios 7'

AME - Jana Gutiérrez 75'

Lineups, substitutions, misconduct summary and all stats available in the Match Report.

Details of the Game:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: Sept. 30, 2025







