Gotham FC Secures Champions Cup Semifinal Berth After Washington Draw

Published on October 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder Josefine Hasbo

Gotham FC qualified for its second consecutive Concacaf W Champions Cup knockout stage on Wednesday night with a 0-0 draw against rival Washington at Subaru Park.

The point moved Gotham FC (3-0-1, 10 points) clear of third-place CF Monterrey, which has two group stage games left but only three points after its opening two.

Now Gotham has the chance to repeat as tournament champions after winning its first continental trophy in May in the inaugural version of the Concacaf W Champions Cup.

"We are the reigning champions of this competition," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "We want to make sure it stays that way. This was something that was one of our targets for the second half of the year, and we're very happy to achieve it."

The match began in a cagey state and never really left it as the two rivals, who are gearing up for a highly anticipated NWSL postseason, strategically jockeyed their way to double qualification for the tournament semifinals.

The closest chances came from Gotham.

Katie Stengel banged a shot off the post midway through the second half after a scrum in front of goal. Josefine Hasbo skimmed the crossbar on a shot from just outside the penalty area a few minutes later.

Shelby Hogan, in her third group stage start, saved all three shots she faced in a player of the match performance.

Gotham FC is now done with the W Champions Cup group stage and will return to Sports Illustrated Stadium to conclude its three-match NWSL homestand.

Sunday marks Gotham's penultimate home match of the NWSL regular season, hosting Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, Oct. 5. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET, with coverage locally on MSG Networks and nationally on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

Key Match Points

Gotham FC clinched a spot in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinals, the second consecutive season the club has qualified for this stage.

Gotham is unbeaten in 10 straight matches across all competitions.

The club went unbeaten in all four group stage matches in 2025 and remains unbeaten all time in Concacaf W Champions Cup play.

Gotham is 15-17-11 all-time against the Washington Spirit in all competitions.

The club is undefeated against the Spirit in 2025 through three matches (1-0-2) and has not conceded a goal against them.

Midfielder Sarah Schupansky led Gotham with four shots against Washington, including two on target.

Midfielder Jaelin Howell led both teams with eight duels won.

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan made her third start for Gotham, recording her second clean sheet in Concacaf W Champions Cup play.

Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

7 p.m. ET kickoff

Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania

Attendance: 1,257

Weather: 64 degrees, clear skies

Gotham FC (0, 0 - 0)

Washington Spirit (0, 0 - 0)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 22 - Mandy Freeman (C) (66' 3 - Bruninha), 19 - Kayla Duran, 27 - Jess Carter (66' 6 - Emily Sonnett), 4 - Lilly Reale; 7 - Jaelin Howell, 21 - Sofia Cook (79' 16 - Rose Lavelle), 5 - Josefine Hasbo; 34 - Khyah Harper (66' 2 - Jaedyn Shaw), 28 - Katie Stengel (79' 23 - Midge Purce), 11 - Sarah Schupansky

Unused substitutes: 1 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 17 - Mak Whitham

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Washington Spirit (4-3-3): 28 - Sandy MacIver (GK); 14 - Gabby Carle (46' 20 - Deb Abiodun), 25 - Kysha Sylla (62' 4 - Rebeca Bernal), 9 - Tara McKeown (C) (46' 24 - Esme Morgan), 6 - Kate Wiesner; 17 - Hal Hershfelt (63' 10 - Santos), 5 - Narumi Miura, 22 - Heather Stainbrook; 27 - Sofia Cantore, 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe, 21 - Gift Monday (70' 7 - Croix Bethune)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury (GK), 31 - Kaylie Collins (GK); 2 - Trinity Rodman, 19 - Rose Kouassi

Head coach: Adrián González

Stats Summary

GFC / WAS

Expected Goals: 1.77 / .55

Shots: 12 / 8

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Saves: 3 / 3

Corners: 3 / 7

Fouls: 6 / 6

Offside: 4 / 4

Officials

Referee: Janeishka Caban (PUR)

Assistant Referee 1: Mayra Mora (MEX)

Assistant Referee 2: Katherine Prescod (PAN)

4th Official: Carly Shaw-Maclaren (CAN)

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

Overall review of the match

Everyone out there was really giving 200%, and for us to be again in the semifinal qualified, it's a moment of pride as a club. This competition is really, really difficult. It requires a lot. It demands a lot. It has a lot of impact in the other competitions we play, and I can only praise my players, our staff for the work they put in. We haven't lost a game (over two years of the competition). We would have liked to win the game, but in the end, it was a draw and I'm very, very happy for the players and the staff.

FORWARD KHYAH HARPER

On opportunities in Concacaf vs. NWSL

Getting the chance to play in these games helps us show our quality and put into action everything we've worked on in practice. It's about building our style of play and producing on the field.

I think it really shows how well Gotham develops players.

MIDFIELDER SOFIA COOK

On tonight's match

I think we put in a really strong team performance on both offense and defense. They had some good saves, but that also showed how many strong attacks we created.

It was a great team effort, and I'm super grateful to have started today and gotten minutes against such a good opponent.

DEFENDER KAYLA DURAN

On facing a talented Washington side

It was an awesome opportunity, and it's really a credit to everyone at Gotham that Juan [Carlos Amorós] is giving us chances to play at such a high level against great players. Every time we step on the field, it feels special.

Getting this kind of exposure and experience at such a high level is incredible, and I'm really grateful for it.

Images from this story







