3 Gotham FC Lineup Changes for Washington Clash

Published on October 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Jess Carter, Shelby Hogan and Jaelin Howell re-enter Gotham FC's starting lineup for a pivotal matchup against Washington in Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage play tonight in Chester, Pa.

A Gotham FC draw or win would secure the team's place in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinals, set for next spring, with the chance to defend its title in the inaugural iteration of the tournament earlier this year.

The NWSL rivalry match will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Gotham (3-0-0, 9 points) sits atop Group B in the competition, but Washington (2-0-0, 6 points) has a game in hand. An outright Washington win would send the group into a critical phase, with Mexican powerhouse CF Monterrey capable of triggering a three-way tie at the top of the table by beating Washington later this month.

A win or draw would also extend Gotham's unbeaten run in the Concacaf event, stretching to its very beginning. Coach Juan Carlos Amorós's team is 7-0-2 in the competition, including its 1-0 win in the W Champions Cup final in May in Mexico.

The team tasked with securing Gotham's return trip to the semifinals is led by captain Mandy Freeman, who started at center back in the previous group stage win over Vancouver Rise Academy but returns to the more familiar right back slot against Washington. She'll team up with Carter, Kayla Duran and Lilly Reale across the back line, shielding Hogan, who is making her third start in the tournament group stage.

Howell anchors a midfield that also includes Danish international Josefine Hasbo and rookie Sofia Cook. Hasbo is among the tournament leaders with two goal contributions (one goal, one assist) in three appearances, and the Harvard graduate is coming off an excellent performance in Gotham's 3-0 rout of Portland this past weekend.

Up front, rookies Khyah Harper and Sarah Schupansky flank veteran striker Katie Stengel. Harper and Stengel each have a goal in the competition, while Schupansky has an assist.

Gotham FC's bench includes goalkeepers Ann-Katrin Berger and Ryan Campbell; defenders Bruninha and Emily Sonnett; midfielders Rose Lavelle and Jaedyn Shaw; and attackers Midge Purce and Mak Whitham.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Washington Spirit1 - Shelby Hogan (GK)

22 - Mandy Freeman (C)

19 - Kayla Duran

27 - Jess Carter

4 - Lilly Reale

5 - Josefine Hasbo

7 - Jaelin Howell

21 - Sofia Cook

34 - Khyah Harper

28 - Katie Stengel

11 - Sarah Schupansky

Substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 2 - Jaedyn Shaw, 3 - Bruninha, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 16 - Rose Lavelle, 17 - Mak Whitham, 23 - Midge Purce







