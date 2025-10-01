Washington Spirit Trades Chloe Ricketts to Houston Dash

Published on October 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has traded forward Chloe Ricketts to the Houston Dash in exchange for $15k in transfer threshold funds, the clubs announced today.

"Chloe has been a valuable contributor to the Spirit since beginning her career with us and we appreciate her commitment to the club over the past two and a half years," said Interim General Manager Nathan Minion. "She has a long and bright career ahead of her and we look forward to following her success."

Ricketts is in her third professional season after signing with the Spirit in March 2023 through the NWSL's Under-18 Entry Mechanism. At the time of her signing, Ricketts was the youngest contracted player in league history. A Dexter, Michigan native, Ricketts provided versatile depth at several positions for the Spirit in her two and a half years with the club. During her time in DC, Ricketts appeared in 34 total matches for the team across all competitions, tallying a goal and an assist across nearly 1,200 minutes of action.

The Spirit will hit the road for a midweek Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage match against rival Gotham FC on Wednesday night before taking the pitch at Audi Field this weekend on Sunday, October 5, when the side hosts San Diego Wave FC at 1 p.m. in the club's annual Fan Appreciation match. Tickets are available.







