Houston Dash Announce Two Roster Additions

Published on October 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced two roster additions today. The team acquired midfielder Chloe Ricketts following a trade with the Washington Spirit, both teams announced today. The Dash sent $15,000 in intra-league transfer funds to the Spirit in exchange for the 18-year-old from Dexter, Michigan. Boston Legacy FC announced earlier today that the midfielder will join the expansion side for the 2026 season. Additionally, the Dash signed goalkeeper Nadia Cooper to a roster relief contract through the end of the 2025 season.

"Chloe is an exciting young talent that understands the league and brings valuable depth as we navigate a key stretch of the season. Chloe brings creativity and a fearless mentality on the field, and even at such a young age, she has the qualities to make an impact right away," said Angela Hucles Mangano, President of Women's Soccer. "Nadia has fully embraced this opportunity with her hometown team, and she has transitioned well into our environment. We're excited to see her continued impact as we generate momentum for these final matches of the regular season and a postseason run."

Ricketts has appeared in 32 games across all competitions for the Washington Spirit since making her professional debut in 2023 as a 15-year-old. She scored a goal and tallied an assist in her first year with the team and she was the youngest player to ever score in a league competition till the 2025 season. Her first goal came in the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup against NJ/NY Gotham FC and she tallied an assist against the Orlando Pride later that summer.

The midfielder signed with the Spirit in March 2023 and at the time she was the youngest NWSL player in league history at 15 years, 283 days old. She competed for AFC Ann Arbor in 2022 prior to signing her first NWSL contract. She played for the 2007 boys Ann Arbor Tigers and won the Michigan State Cup in 2021 and the National League Great Lakes Conference. She reached the Elite Clubs National League finals in 2021 with the 2006 girls' team.

At the international level, the midfielder has represented the U.S. Youth National Team at the U-18 and U-20 levels. She joined the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team earlier this year at the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship. The U-20 squad reached the semifinals of the competition and qualified for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland.

The midfielder will be eligible for selection on Friday as the Dash host the Orlando Pride at Shell Energy Stadium. Ricketts will wear number 89 for the remainder of the season.

Cooper joined the team as a trialist earlier this year and signed a roster relief contract in Aug. She joined the Dash following a standout collegiate career at Washington State University and a recent stint with Minnesota Aurora FC of the USL W League. The Houston native tallied 217 saves across 73 appearances, recording 21 clean sheets and earned 34 career wins at Washington State University.

At the international level, Cooper has represented the United States across multiple youth levels. She earned 17 starts while playing with both the U-17 and U-19 national teams and was called into U-20 camp ahead of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. The shot stopper will also be eligible for selection on Friday as the Dash host Orlando.







