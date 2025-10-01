'We'll Continue Building'; Foundation's Soccer Ball Thrives in Fourth Year

The LouCity & Racing Foundation - charitable arm of Soccer Holdings, LLC - welcomed nearly 1,000 attendees Tuesday night to its fourth annual "Soccer Ball" aimed at leveraging the beautiful game toward good in our community.

The crowd gathered to fundraise for the foundation while toasting Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC's ongoing seasons at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

The LouCity & Racing Foundation launched in 2022 with a mission to improve health, wellness, education and inclusiveness through the power of soccer. Since then, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit has created a number of partnerships with community organizations mainly geared toward youth and the benefits of structured sports.

University of Louisville basketball legend Darrell Griffith - an expert on the uniting power of sports in our community - delivered the Soccer Ball's keynote address. Griffith, a Louisville native who won a national title at UofL and went on to a standout professional career, now works as the school's assistant vice president for community engagement.

"The support we have in this community is unmatched," said George Davis IV, the LouCity & Racing Foundation's executive director. "To have someone here like Darrell Griffith and be able to engage with him and have a conversation not about just life, but sports and how it impacts our community and young people, I'm humbled.

"Thank you to all our partners and the people who attended tonight. We'll continue building for the community, and we're trying to get better every year. The first year we didn't know what to expect. Now we've set an expectation for ourselves, and we want to continue to rise above that. Thanks to everyone involved."

Soccer Holdings also announced the organization's annual awards at the Soccer Ball, including...

- Racing's Impact Player of the Year: Lauren Milliet

- LouCity's Impact Player of the Year: Aiden McFadden

- Racing Academy's P.I.T.C.H. Player of the Year Award: Brunella Pilati

- LouCity Academy's P.I.T.C.H. Player of the Year Award: Cameron Luken

For more information on the LouCity & Racing Foundation, or to make a donation, visit LouCityRacingFoundation.org.







