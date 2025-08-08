Utah Royals FC Fall, 0-1, to League-Leading Kansas City Current Despite Resilient Defensive Effort

August 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-11-3, 6 points, 14th NWSL) battled hard against league-leading Kansas City Current FC (13-2-0, 39 points, 1st NWSL) but were unable to find an equalizer, falling 1-0 at America First Field.

Utah Royals FC Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets had shuffled his lineup ahead of tonight's clash with the league-leading Kansas City Current FC, by making two changes from the draw against reigning NWSL Champions and Shield holders Orlando Pride. Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn was back between the posts, while captain Paige Monaghan returned to spearhead the attack. Rookie midfielder Aria Nagai kept her place after impressing earlier this season, having earned her spot following a salary-exempt signing ahead of 2025. The defensive unit of Kaleigh Riehl, Nuria Rábano, Kate Del Fava, and Imani Dorsey was tasked with shutting down Kansas City's high-powered offense. Up front, striker Aisha Solórzano made her return to the XI, joining last week's hero Mina Tanaka, who aimed to add to her highlight-reel goal against Orlando.

The Blue and Gold opened the match with a strong defensive stance, as left back Rábano repeatedly shut down attacks down her flank while also contributing to the build-up in the final third. In the 24th minute, right back Dorsey produced a crucial goal-line clearance amidst a crowded box, preserving the scoreline. Utah continued to battle on both ends of the pitch, combining timely defensive stops with promising attacking sequences. Despite creating several opportunities, neither side could find the breakthrough before halftime. Still, the Royals entered the break with confidence, having kept the league-leading Kansas City Current scoreless through 45 minutes-a feat accomplished only five times in the first half this season.

Utah Royals FC carried its composure and defensive discipline into the second half, effectively shutting down several promising Kansas City attacks. In the 64th minute, striker Cece Kizer entered the match for her 100th NWSL regular season appearance. Just two minutes later, winger Cloé Lacasse made her long-awaited return after spending a year on the season-ending injury list recovering from an ACL tear. Her impact was immediate-driving forward with intent, delivering dangerous crosses, and showing a clear hunger to get on the scoresheet.

However, in the 81st minute, Kansas City midfielder Temwa Chawinga broke the deadlock, latching onto a lofted into the box before chipping it over goalkeeper McGlynn to give the Current a late 1-0 lead.

Pushing for an equalizer, the Blue and Gold pressed high in the closing stages. Their best chance came deep into stoppage time, when Lacasse rose for a powerful header that narrowly cleared the crossbar. Despite their efforts, the Royals were unable to find the back of the net, falling just short of leveling the match.

Utah Royals FC will remain in the Beehive State to host Angel City FC on Thursday, August 15 at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets for the match are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

UTA 0: 1 KC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

KC: Temwa Chawinga (Kayla Sharples) 82': Sharples heaved a long searching ball directly into the path of Chawinga as goalkeeper McGlynn stepped off her line to intercept it, leaving the goal wide open for a one touch chip finish.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn; Imani Dorsey (Madison Pogarch 76'), Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Nuria Rábano; Bianca St-Georges (Cloé Lacasse 67'), Claudia Zornoza, Aria Nagai (Dana Foederer 63'), Mina Tanaka, Paige Monaghan © (Janni Thomsen 46'); Aisha Solórzano (Cece Kizer 64')

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Lauren Flynn, Ana Tejada, Mikayla Cluff

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Kansas City Current FC (4-3-3): Lorena; Ellie Wheeler (Hallie Mace 62'), Kayla Sharples, Elizabeth Ball, Izzy Rodriguez; Rocky Rodriguez, Claire Hutton (Lo LaBonta 46'), Debinha © (Ally Sentnor 46'); Temwa Chawinga, Michelle Cooper (Nichelle Prince 61'), Bia Zaneratto (Mary Long 62')

Subs not used: Regan Steigleder, Haley Hopkins, Bayley Feist, Laurel Ivory

Head Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Stats Summary: UTA / KC

Possession: 56 / 44

Shots: 14 / 12

Shots on Goal: 6 / 3

Corner Kicks: 3 / 8

Fouls: 14 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

KC: Michelle Cooper (Yellow Card - 26')

UTA: Imani Dosrey (Yellow Card - 35')

UTA: Kate Del Fava (Yellow Card - 89')







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.