Player Spotlight: Claudia Zornoza's Midfield Masterclass Leads the Royals

Published on August 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Although Utah Royals FC came away with only a point, the performance underscored the influence of veteran midfielder Claudia Zornoza, whose experience and control anchored the team throughout the match. Surrounded by youthful energy and growing attacking options, Zornoza's leadership continues to shine as a pillar of the Royals' identity.

Midfield Backbone: Zornoza's Experience Meets Aria Nagai's Emergence

The heart of the Royals' play came through the midfield, where Zornoza dictated tempo with her vision and precise distribution. Her European pedigree provides a calming presence, allowing Utah to move fluidly from defense into attack. One of her finest moments came in the 48th minute, when Zornoza delivered a perfectly weighted set-piece cross into the box. Her ball found its target, setting up Mina Tanaka for a dangerous header that glanced just over the bar. The chance encapsulated Zornoza's ability to create opportunities from seemingly tight situations and her continued value as the Royals' set-piece specialist.

Just three minutes later, rookie Aria Nagai nearly put the Royals ahead. In the 51st minute, a poor clearance from Angel City's defense fell kindly to Nagai outside the 18-yard box, and she wasted no time unleashing a driven effort that flew narrowly over the crossbar. While it didn't find the back of the net, the chance highlighted Nagai's confidence and willingness to take on responsibility in key attacking moments.

Together, Zornoza's composure and Nagai's energy balanced creativity and control, giving the Royals a strong foundation in the middle of the pitch.

Attacking Spark: Options Continue to Grow

Up top, the Royals displayed encouraging depth and versatility. Mina Tanaka's relentless pressing and tireless work rate helped generate turnovers high up the field, while her ability to create space opened doors for teammates. Off the bench, Bianca St-Georges injected pace and urgency, combining well with fellow Canadian Cloé Lacasse to threaten in transition. Their chemistry was evident, as the duo linked up on several dangerous sequences that stretched Angel City's back line. The variety of attacking options - and the growing influence of this Canadian partnership - signals positive momentum as the group continues to build chemistry and confidence heading into the season's final stretch.

Utah Royals FC now turn their attention to a road clash against Gotham FC on Saturday, August 23, at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT, with the match streaming live on ION.







