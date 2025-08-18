Portland Thorns Midfielder Naomi Powell Signs Contract Extension

Published on August 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release









Portland Thorns midfielder Naomi Powell

(Portland Thorns FC) Portland Thorns midfielder Naomi Powell(Portland Thorns FC)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that midfielder Naomi Powell has signed a contract extension that will see her in the Rose City through the 2025 season.

Powell, 26, arrived in Portland last month as the club's first addition of the 2025 summer transfer window. Prior to joining the Thorns, she had a four-year stint abroad in England and Scotland, most recently playing for Hearts FC. With Hearts, Powell scored twice in 14 matches for the Scottish side during the 2024/25 Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) season. In the 2023/24 SWPL season, she fielded for Hibernian FC and recorded six assists in 28 games.

Her professional career began in 2021 with England's Nottingham Forrest, and she went on to make 60 appearances for the team, lifting the FA Women's National League Cup and the Northern Premier Division title in the 2022/23 season.

A Charlotte, North Carolina native, Powell played four seasons at North Carolina State University between 2017-2021. She assisted on three occasions across 21 matches and was at the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament each year as a member of the Wolfpack.

The Thorns are back at Providence Park to host Kansas City Current for Global Game Night, presented by Alaska Airlines, on Saturday, August 23. The match is scheduled for kickoff at 7 p.m. PT on ION and tickets are available for purchase at thorns.com/tickets.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.