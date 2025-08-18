Bay FC and San Francisco Recreation and Park Reveal Citywide Soccer Sculpture Installation Ahead of Historic Match at Oracle Park

San Francisco - Bay FC and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department today announced the installation of nine large-scale temporary soccer sculptures at prominent parks and public spaces throughout San Francisco, activating the areas ahead of Bay FC's highly anticipated match at Oracle Park on Saturday, August 23 at 1 p.m. PT, against the Washington Spirit, presented by Visa. The sculptures, designed in collaboration with creative agency Think True-a creative and strategic experiential studio that helps brands lead through cultural storytelling and impactful activations-and Elemental Studio, located in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, feature custom soccer balls mounted on stands. Each piece is hand-painted by local artists to showcase the vibrancy of the Bay Area.

The installations will be set up at nine San Francisco Recreation and Park Department sites, representing all nine Bay Area counties that Bay FC represents. They will begin being installed today, Monday, August 18, and will stay on display for residents and visitors to enjoy until Bay FC's match at Oracle Park on August 23. The installations offer residents and visitors the opportunity to experience the city through soccer and artistic creativity in anticipation of Bay FC's historic match. Following the installations, Bay FC will work with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department to identify local community partners to donate the structures to. Visitors can explore these unique activations at the following locations:

Marina Green

Coit Tower

Embarcadero Plaza

Dolores Park

Beach Chalet

Civic Center Plaza

Alamo Square

Duboce Park

Crocker Amazon Soccer Fields

"These striking sculptures celebrate the intersection of sports and creativity, building excitement in the lead-up to Bay FC's historic match at Oracle Park," said SF Rec and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg. "From youth soccer programs to dynamic stadium matches to free World Cup viewing parties, soccer is woven into the fabric of our city. We invite everyone to visit our parks, experience the installations, and join us in celebrating this landmark moment for Bay FC-and for San Francisco."

"These site activations mark another historic moment for Bay FC as we prepare for our match at Oracle Park," said Bay FC VP of Brand Marketing, Emily Raimondi. "Together, this partnership with San Francisco Recreation and Park highlights not just our commitment to advancing soccer, but also our dedication to activating public space across the Bay Area. We believe soccer, both on and off the pitch, can bring people together, and these activations-which represent the diversity of the nine counties we proudly serve-are another example of that."

Throughout the week, Bay FC ambassadors will host activation pop-ups at each of the nine locations, giving fans the chance to take home official Bay FC merchandise and tickets to the match at Oracle Park. Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 19, fans, residents, and press will have the opportunity to interact with each of the local artists at the Embarcadero Plaza, Marina Green, and Civic Center Plaza locations. More on the artists:

Malik Seneferu

Malik Seneferu is an award-winning, self-taught multidisciplinary artist-painter, draughtsman, muralist, sculptor, illustrator, and instructor-whose work spans studio, street, and live performance. His art has appeared on book, magazine, and newspaper covers and has exhibited internationally, including the Schomburg Center and the Smithsonian, as well as shows in London, Durban (South Africa), Italy, Haiti, and Kenya. Known for dynamic live-painting and his inventive "ArtMagnet" works, Seneferu's practice is rooted in bold, high-contrast visuals and community engagement. His approach blends draftsmanship with narrative symbolism, creating pieces that are both immediate and enduring.

Jonathan Brumfield

Jonathan Brumfield is an Oakland-based aerosol artist, educator, and youth-development leader with more than two decades of experience using hip-hop pedagogy to activate public space. A graduate of San Francisco State University (B.A., Behavioral Science; M.A., Ethnic Studies), he has taught Ethnic and Africana Studies, led urban arts programs, and mentored emerging artists across the Bay Area. Active in spray-can art since 1989, Jonathan's work ranges from custom lettering and calligraphy to large-scale murals and community restorations. His practice emphasizes restorative justice, transforming neglected walls into sites of pride and possibility while guiding young artists in portfolio building and professional practice.

Danielle Tinsley

Danielle Tinsley is an artist, designer, and founder of House of Roseley Inc., a Bay Area creative studio specializing in mural paintings, event planning, floral design, and home/real-estate staging. Her work combines vibrant, color-forward compositions with an eye for place-making, producing visuals that read powerfully from a distance and translate seamlessly to public settings and brand experiences. Recent projects include a Stephen Curry mural for Rakuten during NBA All-Star Weekend 2025. Tinsley's interdisciplinary background-spanning installation, events, and environmental design-informs a practice that is both conceptually driven and production-savvy.

The Show at Oracle Park, Presented by Visa

Oracle Park is sure to create an unrivaled atmosphere that will not be matched anywhere else in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The match is the first-ever women's professional soccer match hosted at the venue and is set for a 1 p.m. PT kickoff before a national audience on CBS Aug. 23. Excitement is high for the match, now just under a week away, with Bay FC fans responding to already fill nearly three-quarters of 40,000-capacity venue in anticipation of the contest. Last season, Bay FC featured in the match that set the NWSL's current single-game attendance record, with 35,038 fans filling Chicago's Wrigley Field to see Bay FC defeat the Red Stars 2-1 June 8.

Tickets are available for The Show at Oracle Park at Bay FC.com/tickets. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets today, with demand high for the must-see contest. On August 6, Bay FC announced a star-studded lineup of pre-match and in-game entertainment, including Bay-Area-native hip-hop artists P-Lo and Mistah F.A.B. ft. 7 year-old star Junie Ma and DJ Shellheart, as well as DJ Ruckus, DJ Umami, and DJ Bitesize. The match is the second of the season between Bay FC and the Washington Spirit. The two sides met once already this season, March 28 at Audi Field, as well as last fall in Bay FC's first playoff match in club history, the 2024 NWSL Quarterfinals.







