Tanaka Brace and Dorsey's Defensive Stand Keep URFC Unbeaten Streak Alive

Published on October 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







With the 2-2 draw against the Chicago Stars on Sunday afternoon, the Utah Royals extended its unbeaten streak to eight consecutive games, the longest in club history. While unable to hold off the Stars and return to Utah with all three points, the squad fought hard until the final whistle to secure the stalemate and bring home a valuable point.

The undisputed heroes of Sunday's match were defender Imani Dorsey who stepped up early in the first half due to injury and was a steady presence in the back throughout the afternoon. Japanese striker Mina Tanaka, who netted both of URFC's goals to give the visitors a two-goal lead in the second half. Known for her confidence from distance, Tanaka opened the scoring with a clinical strike from just inside the box. She followed it up with a composed finish from the penalty spot, securing the first brace of her NWSL career and continuing her impressive run of form since signing her contract extension.

Tanaka Shines With First NWSL Brace

Since signing her contract extension at the end of August, Tanaka has been in red-hot form, finding the back of the net in two of the Royals' last three matches. Her performance today was especially noteworthy, as she recorded the first brace of her NWSL career and converted her first-ever penalty kick in league play, a milestone moment that highlights her impact on the pitch and keeps excitement high for her years to come with URFC.

Tanaka came out of the locker room in the second half with energy and intent, immediately putting pressure on Chicago's back line. Her movement off the ball created space and opened up multiple attacking opportunities for the Royals. Her quick thinking and skills on the ball played a key role in building the attack through quick link-up play.

Her persistence paid off when she capitalized on a defensive lapse just inside the box, taking a touch around a defender and calmly slotting home her first goal of the match and setting the tone for the second half. Just seven minutes later URFC was awarded a penalty kick after a handball in the box by the Stars, Tanaka stepped up to the line and fired home a powerful shot into the top left corner of the goal.

Her performance was a standout display of precision, poise, and leadership on the field. As the regular season winds down, Tanaka's form couldn't come at a better time, injecting energy and belief into a squad pushing to finish strong. With her recent contract extension locking her in for the coming years, fans can look forward to many more moments of brilliance from the Japanese striker. Her proven ability to rise in big moments, makes her a cornerstone for the Royals' future and an exciting player to watch as a new chapter in Utah's soccer story continues to unfold.

Called in Early: Dorsey Delivers Steady Performance at Center Back

After an early injury to Kaleigh Riehl in the 9th minute forced her out of the match, Dorsey was called upon to step into an unfamiliar role at center back. Typically deployed as an outside back, she showed impressive poise and composure in the heart of the defense, helping the Royals maintain their structure and build confidently out of the back.

Despite the sudden shift, Dorsey didn't miss a beat. Her awareness, timely challenges, and calm distribution under pressure were key in keeping Chicago's attack at bay. Stepping into a high-stakes role on short notice, she delivered a performance that showcased both her versatility and her value to the squad.

Dorsey not only stepped up as an injury substitute but proved why Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets felt confident in her abilities to take over for Riehl. The veteran defender has been an anchor for the Utah Royals all season, whether from the bench or on the field her presence is necessary to the squad as its found pace late in the season.

Her ability to step up in a high-pressure moment speaks volumes about her adaptability and mindset. Thrust into an unfamiliar role early in the match, she didn't just fill the gap, she owned it. Her performance at center back added stability to the back line and allowed the Royals to stay composed despite the early setback. As the season nears its end, her versatility and leadership will continue to be a critical part of this URFC team.

The Utah Royals return to America First Field this Saturday, October 11th to take on the San Diego Wave. With three games remaining, the royalty will be hoping to close out the season strong and continue its unbeaten streak. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT and tickets are available for purchase here.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.