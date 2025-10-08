San Diego Wave FC Announces Celebration Details for Fan Appreciation Week

Published on October 8, 2025

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced details for a week-long celebration leading up to Fan Appreciation Night presented by PNC Bank, the Club's final regular season home match of 2025. From Saturday, Oct. 11 - Friday, Oct. 17, Wave FC is teaming up with local partners to offer exclusive deals to thank fans for their support throughout the season.

The celebrations will kick off this Saturday at the official Wave FC watch party at Kairoa Brewing Co., as well as at the Sirens Supporters Group watch party at Fairplay San Diego, where the Club will cover the first 50 drinks for fans at both events. Fans are invited to come together to cheer on the team as they take on the Utah Royals in a crucial match at 7:00 p.m. PT, as the Club continues its push toward the playoffs.

Kicking off Fan Appreciation Week, Pura Vida, the official handcrafted jewelry brand of Wave FC, is offering an exclusive 20% off deal to fans who wear their San Diego Wave merchandise to shop in-store at any Pura Vida location.

The Wave will also be offering free shipping on all Wave FC online merchandise orders over $50 and 20% off all Wave FC jerseys during Fan Appreciation week (offers cannot be combined with other discounts).

October is also Kids Free Month in San Diego, and the Wave is celebrating with a special ticket promotion for fans to get a FREE child ticket with a paid adult ticket for the Wave's Fan Appreciation Night on Oct. 18, which is also the final home game of the regular season.

At Fan Appreciation Night, presented by PNC Bank, the Club will be giving away up to 10,000 limited-edition Wave FC long-sleeve hockey-inspired tees to fans in attendance at Snapdragon Stadium. More details regarding matchday activations and the pre-match Fan Fest will be announced soon.







