Chicago Stars FC Extend Midfielder Meg Boade

Published on October 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the extension of midfielder, Meg Boade, through November 22. Boade was signed by the club August 22 on a roster-relief contract.

Boade spent the first half of the regular season with the Washington Spirit, where the midfielder first joined as a non-roster invitee before signing with them as a short-term injury replacement player. The Colorado native made three appearances with two starts for a total of 108 minutes for the Spirit. Boade made her professional debut in the Spirit's opening match of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season and scored her first professional goal against the Utah Royals May 17. In March, Boade was named to the United States Under-23 Youth National Team for their training camp in Los Angeles.

Boade and the Chicago Stars next travel to Louisville to take on Racing Louisville FC Friday, October 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT.







