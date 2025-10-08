Seattle Reign FC Recalls Midfielder Maddie Mercado from Loan with Carolina Ascent FC

Published on October 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that midfielder Maddie Mercado has been recalled from her loan with Carolina Ascent FC of the Gainbridge Super League. Mercado joined the Ascent in August on a loan originally scheduled to run through the end of the year.

During her time with Carolina, Mercado started all six matches, recording four goals, one assist and 15 shots across 524 minutes. The second-year midfielder is currently part of a four-way tie for the second-most goals in the league and ranks second in total shots. In her first start with the Ascent, Mercado scored just 43 seconds into the match - the fastest goal in Gainbridge Super League history. Her standout performances earned her a place on the league's September Team of the Month.

Prior to going on loan, the 24-year-old appeared in 11 matches for the Reign during the 2025 NWSL season, making four starts and recording one assist.







