Reign FC Completes Comeback with 2-1 Victory over North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on Sunday Night

Published on September 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Maddie Dahlien of Seattle Reign FC reacts after her game-winning goal

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC (9-7-6, 33 points) earned a 2-1 comeback victory over the North Carolina Courage (7-8-7, 28 points) at Lumen Field on Sunday night.

After a scoreless first half, rookie forward Maddie Dahlien appeared to put Seattle ahead in the 49th minute, but the goal was waved off for offside. The Courage capitalized eight minutes later when forward Hannah Betfort redirected a header into the net off a long cross from the right flank. Seattle found the equalizer in the 71st minute when forward Jordyn Huitema challenged for a cross inside the box, forcing a deflection off defender Ryan Williams for an own goal. Just nine minutes later, Dahlien delivered the decisive strike, dribbling past one defender before slipping a shot through traffic into the back of the net to secure all three points.

MATCH NOTES

LOUD AT LUMEN:  Reign FC extended its unbeaten run at Lumen Field to five matches (3W, 2D). The last time Seattle went unbeaten in five consecutive regular-season home matches within a single season was in 2023.

MADDIE DAHLIEN: Rookie forward Maddie Dahlien netted the game-winning goal in the 80th minute, her fourth of the season. All four of her goals have been decisive game-winners and she is now tied for second in goals among all NWSL rookies in 2025.

JORDYN HUITEMA: Jordyn Huitema reached 5,000 regular-season minutes in tonight's match against the Courage, becoming the 14th player in club history to reach the milestone.

SERIES:  With tonight's result, Reign FC's all-time record against the North Carolina Courage is 6-11-3 across all competitions.

UP NEXT:  Reign FC (9-7-6, 33 points) travels to face Gotham FC (9-6-7, 34 points) on Sunday, October 5 at Sports Illustrated Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT / NWSL+, Paramount+).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 2 - North Carolina Courage 1

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Elijio Arreguin

Assistants:  Fernando Fierro, Bruno Rizo

Fourth Official: Patricia McCracken

VAR: Elton Garcia

Attendance:  8,563

Weather: 69 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

NC - Hannah Betfort (Ryan Williams) 57'

SEA - Own Goal (Ryan Williams) 71'

SEA - Maddie Dahlien (Sally Menti) 80'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Sally Menti (caution) 20'

SEA - Lauren Barnes (caution) 90+9'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Jess Fishlock © (Ainsley McCammon 67'), Sally Menti (Lauren Barnes 90'), Sam Meza; Maddie Dahlien (Ana-Maria Crnogorčević 83'), Jordyn Huitema, Nérilia Mondesir (Emeri Adames 66')

Substitutes not used: Maddie Prohaska, Angharad James-Turner, Emily Mason, Mia Fishel, Shae Holmes

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal:  3

Fouls: 10

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves:  2

North Carolina Courage - Marisa Jordan; Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams (Meredith Speck 87'), Maycee Bell; Riley Jackson, Dani Weatherholt (Natalie Jacobs 87'), Shinomi Koyama (Heather MacNab 90+1'); Tyler Lussi, Payton Linnehan, Hannah Betfort (Aline Gomes 73'), Manaka Matsukubo (Natalia Staude 73')

Substitutes not used: Katie Cappelletti, Casey Murphy, Cortnee Vine, Oli Peña

Total shots:  3

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls:  13

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks:  2

Saves:  0

