Reign FC Completes Comeback with 2-1 Victory over North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on Sunday Night
Published on September 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC (9-7-6, 33 points) earned a 2-1 comeback victory over the North Carolina Courage (7-8-7, 28 points) at Lumen Field on Sunday night.
After a scoreless first half, rookie forward Maddie Dahlien appeared to put Seattle ahead in the 49th minute, but the goal was waved off for offside. The Courage capitalized eight minutes later when forward Hannah Betfort redirected a header into the net off a long cross from the right flank. Seattle found the equalizer in the 71st minute when forward Jordyn Huitema challenged for a cross inside the box, forcing a deflection off defender Ryan Williams for an own goal. Just nine minutes later, Dahlien delivered the decisive strike, dribbling past one defender before slipping a shot through traffic into the back of the net to secure all three points.
Reign FC hits the road for its second meeting of the season against Gotham FC on Sunday, October 5 at Sports Illustrated Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT / NWSL+, Paramount+).
MATCH NOTES
LOUD AT LUMEN: Reign FC extended its unbeaten run at Lumen Field to five matches (3W, 2D). The last time Seattle went unbeaten in five consecutive regular-season home matches within a single season was in 2023.
MADDIE DAHLIEN: Rookie forward Maddie Dahlien netted the game-winning goal in the 80th minute, her fourth of the season. All four of her goals have been decisive game-winners and she is now tied for second in goals among all NWSL rookies in 2025.
JORDYN HUITEMA: Jordyn Huitema reached 5,000 regular-season minutes in tonight's match against the Courage, becoming the 14th player in club history to reach the milestone.
SERIES: With tonight's result, Reign FC's all-time record against the North Carolina Courage is 6-11-3 across all competitions.
UP NEXT: Reign FC (9-7-6, 33 points) travels to face Gotham FC (9-6-7, 34 points) on Sunday, October 5 at Sports Illustrated Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT / NWSL+, Paramount+).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Reign FC 2 - North Carolina Courage 1
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Elijio Arreguin
Assistants: Fernando Fierro, Bruno Rizo
Fourth Official: Patricia McCracken
VAR: Elton Garcia
Attendance: 8,563
Weather: 69 degrees and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
NC - Hannah Betfort (Ryan Williams) 57'
SEA - Own Goal (Ryan Williams) 71'
SEA - Maddie Dahlien (Sally Menti) 80'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Sally Menti (caution) 20'
SEA - Lauren Barnes (caution) 90+9'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Jess Fishlock © (Ainsley McCammon 67'), Sally Menti (Lauren Barnes 90'), Sam Meza; Maddie Dahlien (Ana-Maria Crnogorčević 83'), Jordyn Huitema, Nérilia Mondesir (Emeri Adames 66')
Substitutes not used: Maddie Prohaska, Angharad James-Turner, Emily Mason, Mia Fishel, Shae Holmes
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 10
Offside: 1
Corner-Kicks: 4
Saves: 2
North Carolina Courage - Marisa Jordan; Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams (Meredith Speck 87'), Maycee Bell; Riley Jackson, Dani Weatherholt (Natalie Jacobs 87'), Shinomi Koyama (Heather MacNab 90+1'); Tyler Lussi, Payton Linnehan, Hannah Betfort (Aline Gomes 73'), Manaka Matsukubo (Natalia Staude 73')
Substitutes not used: Katie Cappelletti, Casey Murphy, Cortnee Vine, Oli Peña
Total shots: 3
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 13
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 0
Images from this story
|
Maddie Dahlien of Seattle Reign FC reacts after her game-winning goal
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 28, 2025
- Courage fall in Seattle behind pair of second-half goals - North Carolina Courage
- Reign FC Completes Comeback with 2-1 Victory over North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on Sunday Night - Seattle Reign FC
- Gift Monday's Record-Breaking Hat Trick Leads Spirit to Playoff-Clinching Win - Washington Spirit
- Washington Spirit Clinches Berth in 2025 NWSL Playoffs, Presented by Google Pixel - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Drop Points in Washington D.C. - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Completes Comeback with 2-1 Victory over North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on Sunday Night
- Reign FC Hosts North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on Sunday
- Reign FC Falls, 2-0, to the Kansas City Current on Saturday Evening at CPKC Stadium
- Reign FC Faces the Kansas City Current on Saturday Afternoon at CPKC Stadium
- Seattle Reign FC Defender Ryanne Brown Signs One-Year Contract Extension, Returns to Active Roster off Season-Ending Injury List