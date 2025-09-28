Houston Dash Drop Points in Washington D.C.

Published on September 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

WASHINGTON DC - The Houston Dash fell 4-0 on the road to the Washington Spirit today at Audi Field earlier today. The team closes the weekend three points below the final playoff spot with four games left in the regular season.

The Spirit took the lead in the 18th minute when Trinity Rodman played a through ball to forward Gift Monday, who dribbled toward the endline and found the bottom corner of the far post from a tight angle. The Spirit doubled their lead moments later following a cross from midfielder Croix Bethune that found Monday at the far post. Monday's initial header was saved by Dash goalkeeper Abby Smith, but the Spirit forward pounced on the rebound for her second goal of the afternoon.

Rodman found Monday inside the box again in the 36th minute for the third goal of the match. The final goal of the match came in the 82nd minute after Narumi Miura found Sofia Cantore inside the box.

Houston's first opportunity of the game came in the 14th minute after forward Yazmeen Ryan dribbled along the top of the box, but her effort towards the far post was off target. Midfielder Sarah Puntigam earned her second consecutive start of the season today and she tallied Houston's second shot of the match, but her left-footed effort was off target.

Dash midfielder Kiki van Zanten dribbled into the box in the 35th minute, but her effort was blocked at the near post. The Jamaican international forced a turnover in the final moments of the first half, but the Spirit backline cleared the ball.

Ryan forced a save from Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury in the opening moments of the second half. The ball fell to defender Avery Patterson, but her effort went wide of the near post.

Smith was called into action in the 52nd minute to deny Rodman at the near post. The Dash goalkeeper finished with five saves against the Spirit.

Ryan found midfielder Delanie Sheehan on a free kick in the 69th minute, but her effort was saved by the Washington goalkeeper.

The final dangerous opportunity for Houston came in the second half of stoppage time from a set piece, when Ryan struck a direct free kick that carried just over the crossbar.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3 to host Orlando Pride for Space City Night, presented by Coushatta Casino Resort. Tickets for that match and all Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.com

Washington Spirit (11-4-7; 40 pts.) 4-0 Houston Dash (7-10-5; 26 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 22

Audi Field - Washington, DC

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Washington Spirit 3 1 4

Houston Dash 0 0 0

WAS: Gift Monday 6 (Trinity Rodman 1) 18'

WAS: Gift Monday 7 (unassisted) 21'

WAS: Gift Monday 8 (Trinity Rodman 2) 36'

HOU: Sofia Cantore 3 (Narumi Miura 3) 82'

Washington Spirit: Aubrey Kingsbury (C); Esme Morgan, Tara McKeown, Kysha Sylla (Kate Wiesner 65'), Gabrielle Carle (Brittany Ratcliffe 82'); Croix Bethune, Hal Hershfelt (Deborah Abiodun 45'), Leicy Santos (Narumi Miura 75'); Rosemonde Kouassi, Gift Monday (Sofia Cantore 45'), Trinity Rodman

Unused substitutes: Heather Stainbrook, Sandy MacIver

Houston Dash: Abby Smith; Allysha Chapman (Michelle Alozie 45'), Paige Nielsen (C), Malia Berkely, Avery Patterson; Yazmeen Ryan, Sarah Puntigam (Ryan Gareis 62'), Danielle Colaprico, Kiki van Zanten; Delanie Sheehan (Anna Heilferty 87'), Clarissa Larisey (Messiah Bright 62')

Unused substitutes: Liz Beardsley, Evelina Duljan, Christen Westphal, Katie Lind, Lisa Boattin

DISCIPLINE:

WAS: Gift Monday (caution; time wasting) 30'

HOU: Yazmeen Ryan (caution; foul) 45'+2'

HOU: Michelle Alozie (caution; foul) 50'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Alexander Billeter

Assistant: A. Max Smith

Assistant: Zen Cho

Fourth Official: Joe Surgan

VAR: Danielle Chesky

Weather: 80 degrees, sunny







