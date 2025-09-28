Washington Spirit Clinches Berth in 2025 NWSL Playoffs, Presented by Google Pixel

Published on September 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has clinched a berth in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. Following Sunday afternoon's home win over the Houston Dash, the Spirit has locked up its second consecutive postseason spot and will compete for another NWSL Championship this November.

The Spirit is following up last season's sensational run with another great season in 2025. Behind the stellar play of team veterans like Aubrey Kingsbury and Tara McKeown, from newcomers like Sofia Cantore and Gift Monday and from fan-favorites like Trinity Rodman, Croix Bethune, Hal Hershfelt and so many more, Washington is eager to finish what last year's team started and bring home another title to DC.

With four matches still to play, Washington is just the second team in the league to clinch a playoff berth this season. With a record of 11-4-7 (40 points) through 22 matches, the Spirit currently sits in second place on the NWSL table. Should the team hold on to the second seed at the regular season's end, it would earn homefield advantage through the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Spirit has advanced to the NWSL Championship in each of the past three times it has made the playoffs. Last season, Washington competed in the title match after back-to-back thrilling playoff wins in front of sellout crowds at Audi Field. The Spirit won the club's first-ever NWSL Championship in 2021 by defeating Chicago thanks to a game-winning assist from Rodman.

The 2025 NWSL Playoffs will begin the weekend of November 7-9 with the eight-team quarterfinal round. Should the Spirit finish the regular season in the top four on the NWSL table, it will host a quarterfinal match that weekend at Audi Field. Spirit season ticket members will have presale access to reserve their tickets to potential home playoff matches beginning on Monday, September 29.

Washington's next home match will be on Sunday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EDT when the side hosts San Diego Wave FC for the annual Fan Appreciation match at Audi Field. Tickets are available.







