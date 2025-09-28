Gift Monday's Record-Breaking Hat Trick Leads Spirit to Playoff-Clinching Win

Published on September 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit clinched its second consecutive playoff berth with a 4-0 home win over Houston behind a first-half hat trick from forward Gift Monday. The Nigerian star set a new NWSL mark for fastest hat trick from kickoff at just under 36 minutes and recorded the first-ever NWSL hat trick at Audi Field.

Sunday's match was Washington's second and final 2025 regular season meeting with the Dash. The opening minutes saw end-to-end action, with each side eager to dictate possession early. As excitement grew in the 18th minute, Trinity Rodman got ahold of the ball, taking it up the field and sliding a pass to Monday, who shot it past the keeper for an early 1-0 lead. This was Rodman's first assist of the season.

Monday's confidence fueled momentum up top, firing home a loose ball in the box after a service from Croix Bethune in the 21st minute, giving her two goals in the opening third of the match. Before the first half was over, however, Rodman sent another ball into the box where Monday found the back of the net for the third time, this time with a one-time shot in the 36th minute.

The Spirit recorded four shots on target in the first 15 minutes of the second half, carrying the first half's momentum over into the second 45. Aubrey Kingsbury notched her first two saves of the match, maintaining the Spirit's clean sheet.

On a breakaway play in the 82nd minute, Croix Bethune took the ball up field and sent it into the box. Substitute Narumi Miura played the ball into the possession of Sofia Cantore, who spun and flicked it into the back of the net with a backheel move. With the finish, Cantore notched her third goal of the season, all coming at Audi Field.

After the final whistle blew, the Spirit locked up its spot in this year's playoffs with its eighth shutout of the 2025 regular season and the 45th of Kingsbury's regular season career.

Next up, the Spirit will hit the road for a midweek Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage match against rival Gotham FC on Wednesday night before hosting San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, October 5 in NWSL play. Tickets to next weekend's Fan Appreciation match are available here.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. EDT

Weather: Mostly sunny, low-80s

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 24 - Esme Morgan; 9 - Tara McKeown; 25 - Kysha Sylla (6 - Kate Wiesner, 65'); 14 - Gabby Carle (13 - Brittany Ratcliffe, 82'); 10 - Leicy Santos (5 - Narumi Miura, 75'); 17 - Hal Hershfelt (20 - Deborah Abiodun, 46'); 7 - Croix Bethune; 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi; 21 - Gift Monday (27 - Sofia Cantore, 46'); 2 - Trinity Rodman

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 22 - Heather Stainbrook

HOU: 35 - Abby Smith; 2 - Allysha Chapman (22 - Michelle Alozie, 46'); 14 - Paige Nielsen; 10 - Malia Berkely; 15 - Avery Patterson; 8 - Delanie Sheehan (42 - Anna Heilferty, 87'); 24 - Danielle Colaprico; 17 - Sarah Puntigam (21 - Ryan Gareis, 62'); 12 - Kiki Van Zanten; 11 - Yazmeen Ryan; 9 - Clarissa Larisey (6 - Messiah Bright, 62')

Unused Substitutes: 3 - Liz Beardsley; 7 - Develina Duljan; 20 - Christen Westphal; 25 - Katie Lind; 27 - Lisa Boattin

Stats Summary: WAS / HOU

Shots: 16 / 8

Shots On Goal: 9 / 2

Saves: 2 / 3

Fouls: 11 / 11

Offsides: 1 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Gift Monday - 30' - Yellow Card

HOU - Yazmeen Ryan - 45+2' - Yellow Card

HOU - Michelle Alozie - 50' - Yellow Card







