Washington Spirit Stars Earn Three NWSL Weekly Awards

Published on October 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - A duo of Washington Spirit standouts have been named the winners of three of the NWSL's four weekly awards for their performances in the Spirit's thrilling win over San Diego on Sunday, the league announced today. Rosemonde Kouassi was named Player of the Week and scored the Goal of the Week while Deborah Abiodun provided the Assist of the Week.

Rosemonde Kouassi: Player of the Week, presented by AT&T + Goal of the Week

Kouassi collected her first career NWSL brace last weekend, helping deliver the Spirit an important 2-1 win over San Diego. The forward gave Washington an early lead with a header goal in the first ten minutes of play and, nearly 90 minutes of action later, tallied her first game-winner. In the eighth minute of second half stoppage time, after Wave FC had equalized just three minutes earlier, Kouassi launched a ball from deep outside the corner of the box over the outstretched arm of San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and into the net. The winner is recognized as the league's Goal of the Week while Kouassi becomes the fifth consecutive Spirit player to win NWSL Player of the Week and ninth Spirit player to win the honor this season.

Deborah Abiodun: Assist of the Week, presented by Deloitte

Abiodun followed up her Rookie of the Month win with another impressive performance on Sunday afternoon, tallying her first career NWSL assist early in the first half. In the ninth minute, the midfielder beat a San Diego defender to a loose ball before taking it into the box, cutting back and delivering a dot to Kouassi in front of the frame. Kouassi found the back of the net with her head for the lead and Abiodun earned Assist of the Week honors.

The Spirit will return to Audi Field for a championship rematch with the Orlando Pride on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The match will be Washington's final home match before the playoffs.







