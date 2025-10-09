San Diego Wave FC Announces Coaching Staff Move
Published on October 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced that the Club has parted ways with Assistant Coach Jack Jensen.
"While this was a difficult decision, after careful evaluation, we determined that a change on the coaching staff was necessary as we enter the final stretch of the 2025 season," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We appreciate Jack's professionalism and commitment during his time with the Club and wish him the best in his future endeavors."
