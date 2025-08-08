Bay FC Visits the Windy City for Matinee at Chicago Stars FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC heads out on the road this week in search of a second straight result to open the second half of the NWSL regular season. The club visits Chicago Stars FC Sunday, Aug. 10 in the final scheduled matchup between the sides this season. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. PT from SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill., and will be broadcast nationally on CBS with Chris Wittyngham and Jordan Angeli on the call.

Bay FC returns to the pitch with confidence after a strong attacking performance in Week 14 vs. Houston. The club tallied its highest expected goals rating (3.66), tied its season high in total shots (20), and was on the doorstep throughout the night despite sharing the points. Rookie midfielder Taylor Huff provided a highlight with her first professional goal in the 74th minute putting the club ahead after a Houston equalizer. Veteran defender Caprice Dydasco surpassed 15,000 minutes played in the match, joining her teammate, defender Emily Menges, as one of 14 players in league history to reach the milestone.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC midfielder Taylor Huff: Huff delivered a memorable moment last week, netting her first career goal in the 74th minute against Houston. Asked to play in a more advanced position on the pitch, she delivered on the stat sheet as a result. Huff finished the night with four shots, two on target, and a stellar effort on the defensive side to disrupt Houston's efforts to build up the field, winning seven one-on-one duels.

Chicago Stars FC forward Ludmila: The Brazilian has two multi-score performances this season, doing so against Bay FC April 13 and again June 14 in a draw vs. Seattle Reign. She's proven able to strike at any moment and possesses the kind of pace that challenges any backline.

LOCKED IN FOR THE LONG HAUL

Bay FC announced Tuesday that the club has agreed to a new contract with goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz keeping her with the club through the 2027 season with an option for 2028. Silkowitz has broken out in her first season as the club's No. 1 choice between the sticks, recording 34 saves and four clean sheets, one short of the club record. She earned her first invitation to a U.S. National Team program earlier this year, appearing in a friendly vs. Germany with the U-23 Women's National Team in June.

SHE'S ON FIRE, FOLKS

Forward Penelope Hocking has turned into one of the league's most dangerous attacking players this season. She's scored in four straight games, and more impressively, has just one game without a scoring contribution since May 11. In that span, she has seven goals and one assist in nine games across all competitions. Her five goals and six scoring contributions in NWSL play during that span each rank second in the league, one back of leaders Temwa Chawinga and Manaka Matsukubo.

WELCOME BACK STATESIDE

Forward Racheal Kundananji made her presence known in her first match back from international play. After scoring three times in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, the Zambian tallied 10 total shots, hit the woodwork twice, and had an individual expected goals rating of 1.18. Her performance netted her nominations for Player of the Week and Assist of the Week, and alongside Hocking also made Attacking Third's Team of the Week list as Captain of the Week for her constant torment of Houston's backline throughout the contest.

OPPONENT REPORT

It's been a tough 2025 for Chicago, but the club opened the second half with a positive performance in a 1-1 draw vs. Gotham FC. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher returned to the starting lineup in the match, the national team legend's first action since suffering an injury May 24 and being placed on the 45-day injury list. The club will have a new manager, former assistant Ella Massar, leading its squad after the departures of Lorne Donaldson in May and interim head coach Masaki Hemmi, who departed over the summer break.

The club has performed better in its most recent league contests, picking up points in three of four games. At home against Gotham FC last week, Stars FC came from behind for a point, with Ally Schlegel equalizing in the second half after a 39th minute tally from Gotham forwaerd Khyah Harper. The club has scored five goals in its last four league games, turning the table on a run of tough attacking form in April and May.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY vs CHI

Sunday marks the final regular season contest between the two sides. Chicago took the first meeting, an April 13 contest at PayPal Park, behind a first half brace from Ludmila. Bay FC responded well in the second half and cut its deficit to one after midfielder Caroline Conti converted from the penalty spot for her first career goal, but wasn't able to equalize before the final whistle sounded.

In 2024, each club claimed a win over the other, with each side winning on the road. Bay FC's victory came in hallowed halls, defeating their foes as visitors at Wrigley Field before a league-record crowd of 35,038 fans. Penelope Hocking, who played for Chicago on that day, scored against Bay FC in the match.

WHERE TO WATCH

Fans at home in the Bay Area can take in the contest at four viewing locations around the region:

Taplands, 1171 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara, (21st Amendment Brewery hosted; family friendly)

Rikkis' Bar, 2223 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114 (Bridge Brigade hosted, family friendly)

Jack's, 167 E Taylor St., San Jose (Bridge Brigade hosted; 21+)

Mi Casita Mexican Cuisine, 3210 Pacheco Blvd, Martinez (Bridge Brigade hosted, family friendly)

Courtesy of Bay FC and Togethxr, fans taking in the match from Rikki's can take advantage of special giveaways and programming, including tickets to the club's Aug. 23 match at Oracle Park, and see a special screening of The African Giant during the halftime break and following the final whistle.

Fans cheering on the squad from Taplands in Santa Clara can use discount code BAYFC810 for 50% off two rides to or from the location with Bay FC Official Rideshare Partner Lyft, with a max of $5 per ride. The discount code is limited supply and subject to Lyft terms.







