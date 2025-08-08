Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Bay FC

August 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (1-9-4, 7 pts) welcome Bay FC (4-6-4, 16 pts) to SeatGeek Stadium for the National Women's Soccer League's Rivalry Weekend. The Stars will be celebrating their All In match, presented by Wintrust, where the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Chicago Stars FC branded scarf.

Where to Watch

Broadcast: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago tied with Gotham FC, 1-1

BAY: Bay FC drew even with Houston Dash, 2-2

Storylines

Rivalry Weekend: As Chicago Stars and Bay FC face off for the second time this season, here's how the two sides matched up in the first half of 2025. Heading into their first matchup, Chicago had lost three in a row and was looking to turn the tide. Forwards, Jameese Joseph and Ludmila, took matters into their own hands and put on a stunning performance with Joseph recording two assists on two dynamic goals by Ludmila. Since that match, however, Chicago has yet to win another match, while Bay has worked themselves up to within three points of the playoff cutoff line. Despite the gap between the two on the NWSL table, Chicago and Bay have relatively similar stats. Bay has seven goals on the road, while Chicago has scored seven goals at home. Both have allowed more goals than they've scored (11 to 28 for Chicago and 16 to 19 for Bay), have similar passing accuracy percentage (Chicago 74%, Bay 76%) and have the same number of longball passes and accuracy (291 passes with 41% accuracy). Some changes that will certainly play a factor in this rivalry weekend include the coaching changes for Chicago who is on their second interim head coach since the club parted ways with Lorne Donaldson, and for Bay, forward, Penelope Hocking, will be one to watch as the forward scored her fifth goal on the season against Houston, her second in consecutive regular-season matches and her fourth in all competitions. Can Chicago sweep the series against Bay, or will their rivals get their revenge and even out the season series? Tune in Sunday to find out.

Air Schlegel: Ally Schlegel made her presence felt for Chicago last weekend against Gotham FC. The third-year Chicago Star player has been a threat in the air for the Stars since her rookie season, usually leading the club in aerial duels won. Against Gotham, Schlegel won seven aerial duels bringing the forward to 55 on the season and putting her in second place in the league just behind Louisville's Taylor Flint (88). In addition to her aerial prowess, Schlegel scored the team's lone goal against Gotham, led the team in shots (5), shots on target (2) and ranked in the top five Stars players in chances created (2), completed passes in the final third (10), tackles won (2) and touches (51). As active as Schlegel is, both offensively and defensively, and as the team's second highest goal-scorer, there's no doubt she will have to play an important role in this weekend's match if Chicago is to be successful against Bay.

Allow Us to Re-Re-Introduce Her: The match against Bay FC will be Ella Masar's third-ever match as the club's interim head coach. Masar's first stint as interim came at the end of the 2023 season when Masar took over for the final regular-season match against OL Reign (now Seattle Reign FC). Prior to becoming a coach, Masar had an illustrious playing career that included two stints with the then-Chicago Red Stars, once from 2009-2010 in the WPS, and again in 2013 in the NWSL. In 2013, Masar played 20 matches for the Stars, made 14 starts and scored 3 goals with 2 assists. Masar's playing career includes time with Paris Saint-Germain, VfL Wolfsburg, the Houston Dash and time with the United States Women's Youth and senior National Team. Masar began her coaching career with the Kansas City Current in 2022 before re-joining the Stars in 2023. Masar is from Urbana, Illinois, and attended and played college soccer at the University of Illinois.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.