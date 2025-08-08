Defender Kayla Duran Agrees to Contract Extension

August 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC and defender Kayla Duran have agreed to a contract extension through February 2026, the club announced Friday in partnership with Dove.

Duran originally joined Gotham FC last month on a National Team Replacement Player contract after completing her senior season at the University of Southern California in 2023. The Massachusetts native was an ACC All-Freshman Team selection at Boston College, where she started her collegiate career, and earned All-American and Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year honors at Brown University before transferring to USC.

Gotham FC returns to action on Saturday, Aug. 9, against the Washington Spirit at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on ESPN.







