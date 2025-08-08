Stoppage-Time Goal Costs Courage In Houston

August 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









North Carolina FC in action

(North Carolina Courage) North Carolina FC in action(North Carolina Courage)

HOUSTON - The North Carolina Courage fell to the Houston Dash, 2-1, at Shell Energy Stadium Friday night.

With the loss, the Courage are now 5W-6L-4D on the season and sit ninth in the standings.

Riley Jackson opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 32' with her second goal of the season.

Jaedyn Shaw drew the penalty, capitalizing on some energetic pressing from Denise O'Sullivan and a silky back heel from Manaka Matsukubo.

Kiki van Zanten equalized for the Dash in the 39', curling a strike from distance into the side netting.

Sophie Schmidt gave the Dash the late winner off the bench, tapping home from close range after a low cross from Yazmeen Ryan.

Match Notes:

The match was delayed 47 minutes due to severe weather in the Houston area.

Riley Jackson scored her second goal of the season, converting from the penalty spot.

Up Next:

The Courage return to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to face the Portland Thorns on Saturday, August 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NCC (3-4-2-1): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Malia Berkely (Aline Gomes - 74'); Tyler Lussi (Feli Rauch - 65'), Riley Jackson (Cortnee Vine - 90'+6'), Denise O'Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Jaedyn Shaw (Ashley Sanchez - 65'), Manaka Matsukubo; Hannah Betfort (Brianna Pinto - 65')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Dani Weatherholt, Shinomi Koyama, Meredith Speck

HOU (4-2-3-1): Jane Campbell ©; Natalie Jacobs, Allysha Chapman (Sophie Schmidt - 83'), Avery Patterson, Paige Nielsen; Maggie Graham, Danielle Colaprico; Delanie Sheehan (Sarah Puntigam - 71'), Kiki van Zanten (Michelle Alozie - 71'), Evelina Duljan (Messiah Bright - 63'); Yazmeen Ryan

Subs Not Used: Belle Briede, Christen Westphal, Katie Lind, Rebeca Costa, Abby Smith

Score:

NCC: 1

HOU: 2

Goals:

NCC: R. Jackson - 32' (PK)

HOU: K. van Zanten - 39' (M. Graham), S. Schmidt - 90' + 5'

Cautions:

NCC: K. Kurtz - 72'

HOU: M. Bright - 77'

Ejections:

NCC: -

HOU: -

Venue (Location): Shell Energy Stadium (Houston)

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.