Pair of Early Goals Stake Courage to 2-1 Victory over Angel City

The North Carolina Courage scored two goals in the first 19 minutes of the match and held on to a 2-1 win over Angel City FC in front of 6,380 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Saturday afternoon.

North Carolina's record moved to 6-7-7, good for 25 points this season and ninth place in the NWSL standings, while Angel City FC fell to 6-9-5 and 23 points, 11th place in the league.

"First of all, three big points," said North Carolina Acting Head Coach Nathan Thackeray. "I thought the first 25 to 30 minutes we were exceptional. I thought the second half was also very convincing, very deserving. I would have liked us to score another one. We didn't need to in that moment. Thought we managed the moments really well and still created chances to score. Disappointed with late goal by Angel City, bad defending from us. Overall really happy with the three points and to be honest, the overall performance."

The Courage took a 1-0 lead on a goal from midfielder Manaka Matsukubo, a team-leading sixth of the season. Forward Payton Linnehan picked up the assist, her first point as a member of the team.

Linnehan played at Penn State and was selected by the Portland Thorns in the first round, 11th overall, in the 2024 NWSL Draft.

North Carolina acquired Linnehan August 30th for $48,000 in intra-league transfer funds. The Courage signed her to a new contract through the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

"The team has been super welcoming to me," she said. "I feel a lot of belief from the staff and the people above the staff, the players, everybody. So its really nice to feel that I am valued here, and it makes it that much easier. Its definitely starting to build my conference a little bit. Obviously I am learning to play with all these players and build relationships on the field. I think that the players made the transition really easy and its definitely been an adjustment physically. The training load is a lot higher, but I feel like the training environment is what I need to get the best out of me. I am going to start to define that in myself going forward."

"She's so workmanlike and she just does the job that you ask her to do with a big smile," Thackeray added. "She deserved the start. She had a great performance. I am happy she got the assist. It's been a good first couple of weeks with her here, and hopefully she can continue to progress and really have a good career with the club."

North Carolina extended its lead to 2-0 in the 19th minute with a goal from midfielder Brianna Pinto, her third of the season and second against Angel City this year. Pinto scored the game-winner on the road in stoppage time on June 14th.

"It was wonderful to be out there; a really important match for us heading into the last few games of the season" Pinto stated. "One of the things we talked about as a team is just our ability to endure and come out on top. I feel like our team fought the entire 90 minutes and we're really proud to have gotten the result today."

"She timed that to perfection to arrive in the box and finish," said Thackeray. "She's been so positive in her performance and her work and training. She's deserved every minute she's had over the last five games. I am happy she finally got the goal that she's been yearning for."

Angel City cut its deficit to 2-1 in the 88th minute with a goal from forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir, her first in the NWSL.

The Courage were able to hold on and finish out the victory.

Making her second start for North Carolina, goalkeeper Marissa Jordan made two saves and won her first game. Jordan played at Purdue and was selected by the Courage in the fourth round, 45th overall, in the 2022 NWSL Draft.

"Marissa Jordan is tough as nails, just the way she competes and the way she supports the team from day one," said Pinto. "I have been her teammate four years now, so just to see her shine. She's handled it with with such grace and poise. She's stepped into the goal and done a tremendous job. All credit to her with the work she has put in behind the scenes."

"She looked really comfortable in possession, out of possession," added Thackeray "Giving up a goal that late in the game was disappointing. I'm disappointed for her because the building of confidence through clean sheets for a goalkeeper, there's nothing quite like it. She looks like a bit of a veteran at the minute, so we'll keep riding those coattails as long as we can."

North Carolina's next match is on the road Friday, September 19th against the Orlando Pride. Their next home game is Saturday, October 4th against Racing Louisville FC at 7:30 pm est.

