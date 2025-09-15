Gotham FC Makes First Trip to Canada to Face Vancouver Rise Academy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Gotham FC heads north of the border for its first match in Canada, facing Vancouver Rise FC Academy on Tuesday in the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET, with streaming coverage on Paramount+.

Gotham FC (2-0-0, 6 points) sits second in Group B of the Concacaf W Champions Cup, trailing Washington only on goal differential. Gotham remains unbeaten in the competition all-time, with a 6-0-2 record.

In its second group-stage match of the 2025-26 tournament, Gotham earned a 2-0 road win over El Salvador's Alianza FC. Second-half goals from Geyse, who converted a penalty, and Kayla Duran, who scored her first for the club with a header, sealed the victory. The result marked the first time Gotham opened Concacaf W Champions Cup play with two straight wins.

A result Tuesday against Vancouver would move Gotham to the top of Group B, with Washington idle this week in Champions Cup play, and put the reigning tournament champions on the cusp of qualifying for next spring's semifinals with the chance to repeat.

Vancouver (0-1-0) dropped its group-stage opener, falling 4-0 to the Washington Spirit at Audi Field. Rise FC Academy is making its second appearance in the competition, having featured last season under the name Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy.

The match marks the first meeting between the two sides and Gotham's first against a Canadian opponent.

Following Tuesday's match, Gotham returns to California to prepare for its Week 21 NWSL contest against Bay FC on Sunday, Sept. 21.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has recorded four clean sheets in its last five matches across all competitions.

Gotham has scored at least two goals in four straight matches across all competitions, its longest streak since Oct. 2-20, 2024, when the club tallied two or more in five consecutive games.

Gotham FC has completed 990 passes in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, trailing only Washington (1,461) and Club América (1,019).

Defender Kayla Duran has accounted for 161 of those passes, the second most by any player in the competition, behind only Washington's Kysha Sylla (207).







