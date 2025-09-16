Orlando Pride Forward Jacqueline Ovalle Nominated for Concacaf Women's Player of the Year

Published on September 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride forward Jacqueline Ovalle has been nominated for the 2024/25 Concacaf Women's Player of the Year, the confederation announced today as part of its annual awards program.

Ovalle is one of six players nominated for the award based on performance statistics during the 2024/25 season and the input of football experts. To be eligible to be shortlisted for this award, all players must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Have played for a Concacaf Member Association's senior women's national team (in eligible Concacaf and FIFA competitions and matches)

Played for a club (in the relevant season) in a Concacaf and FIFA-sanctioned top division women's professional league in the Concacaf region

The 25-year-old winger put together a standout 2024/25 campaign for Tigres UANL Femenil in both Liga MX Femenil and the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup, helping her side to a runner-up finish in the continental competition while tallying 28 goals in Liga MX Femenil.

Voting for the Concacaf Women's Player of the Year award will consist of 100 votes total from a mix of players, coaches, media and fans:

41 votes: one vote for each Concacaf Member Association's Women's National Team Head Coach.

41 votes: one vote for each Concacaf Member Association's Women's Captain.

9 votes: one vote each for nine representative members of the media from the Concacaf region

9 votes: fan voting through www.concacaf.com/awards. The player with the most fan votes will receive 4 votes in the overall voting process, second place will receive 3 votes, and third place will receive 2 votes (regardless of the number of votes cast online).

The player with the most votes out of the 100 available will be named 2024/25 Concacaf Women's Player of the Year. Fan voting will conclude on Sept. 30, 2025.

Ovalle, 25, recently joined the Pride from Tigres UANL Femenil in what was then a world-record transfer. The Aguascalientes, Mexico, native recorded her first NWSL assist during the Pride's match against Bay FC last Saturday in her first start with the Club.







