Gotham FC Appoints Fleischauer Chief Operating Officer

Published on September 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC on Monday announced the appointment of Kari Fleischauer as Chief Operating Officer, marking a strategic addition to the club's executive leadership team.

Fleischauer, who previously served as the Head of Strategy and Chief of Staff for fellow NWSL club Angel City FC, will lead Gotham's internal operations, including facilities, finance, legal and people and culture, as the club continues enhancing its organizational structure to support its growth and ambitious vision. Fleischauer will work alongside senior Gotham leaders to implement business strategies, monitor performance and ensure the club's internal operations meet the highest standards of professional sport.

"We are thrilled to have Kari join our club," said Gotham FC governor Carolyn Tisch Blodgett. "She brings a wealth of NWSL experience from her time at Angel City, where she helped build the organization from scratch into one of the most respected commercial brands in women's sports. Her passion and strategic vision, paired with her network across sports, media and technology, make her an invaluable addition to our team."

"My time at Angel City was deeply meaningful, and I am grateful for the relationships and experiences that have shaped my career," Fleischauer said. "As I join Gotham FC, I am excited to bring the lessons I've learned at Angel City as one of its first employees to a world-class team in a world-class city. I truly believe Gotham is a leading force at the heart of soccer's global future, and I look forward to building something special with this remarkable club."

Fleischauer spent five years at Angel City FC, where she played a pivotal role in building out the business infrastructure and operating systems of one of the NWSL's marquee clubs. ACFC has ranked among the league leaders in average home attendance since its debut season in 2022, with the club's commercial success making it a global brand.

Prior to her tenure at Angel City FC, Fleischauer held analysis, operations and strategy roles in stops at Crooked Media, SpaceX and Goldman Sachs. She holds a bachelor of arts in economics from Northwestern University and has studied international policy at Sciences Po.







