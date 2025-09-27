Notes & Quotes: NC Courage at Seattle Reign FC

Published on September 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







SEATTLE - The North Carolina Courage remain on the road for a second straight week, heading to the Pacific Northwest to face Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

The Courage's 1-0 win over the Orlando Pride last weekend moved the Courage above the playoff line and into eighth place with a 7W-7L-7D record and 28 points. With a heavily congested middle of the pack, where just five points separate 10th place from third place, Sunday's battle with sixth-place Seattle will be another crucial match in the Courage's push for the playoffs in the final five games of the regular season.

Shinomi Koyama scored the lone goal in that win, capitalizing on a second-chance effort off a strong counterattack from Aline Gomes. Marisa Jordan, with the help of some key blocks and goal-line clearances from Natalie Jacobs and Maycee Bell, got the clean sheet to secure the win. The goal for Shinomi and clean sheet for Jordan were both career firsts in NWSL regular season play.

Seattle enters Sunday's match fresh off a 2-0 loss at Kansas City that saw the Current clinch the NWSL Shield. Since returning from the midseason break, the Reign are 2W-3L-4D, with the wins coming against Racing Louisville and Angel City.

Former UNC commit Emeri Adames, who decided to forgo college and sign with Seattle via the league's Under-18 Entry Mechanism in 2024, leads the Reign attack with six goals. NWSL veteran Jess Fishlock has also been dangerous for Seattle with five goals and two assists. Canadian international Jordyn Huitema and former UNC Tar Heel Maddie Dahlien each have three goals as well.

Lynn Biyendolo, a key contributor on the Courage's Shield and Championship-winning teams, has two goals and one assist for the Reign this season.

The first meeting between the Courage and Seattle ended in a 2-1 win for the Reign in Week 2, but the Courage have been historically solid in the series with a 10W-5L-3D record against Seattle all-time in regular season play.

The Details

What they'll wear:

Courage - Field: Pink/Pink/Pink | GK: Blue

Reign - Field: Navy/Navy/Navy | GK: Yellow

2025 Records:

Courage - 7W-7L-7D (8th, 28 points)

Reign - 8W-7L-6D (6th, 30 points)

Courage vs. Reign (Regular Season): 10W-5L-3D

Last time out:

Courage - 1-0 Win, at Orlando Pride

Reign - 2-0 Loss, at Kansas City Current

Up next:

The Courage return to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to host Racing Louisville on Saturday, October 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET for the team's Play4Kay game. The match will be broadcast live on ION. Tickets are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.