Reign FC Hosts North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on Sunday

Published on September 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC will face the North Carolina Courage Sunday evening, September 28 at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+). This match will feature an on-field recognition of goalkeeper Cassie Miller, Reign FC's 2025 nomination for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, honoring her work with local non-profit organization Nick of Time.

Reign FC (8-7-6, 30 points) looks to rebound after falling 2-0 to Kansas City Current on September 20 at CPKC Stadium. Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey recorded six saves in the match, marking the sixth time in her NWSL career she has tallied six or more saves in a single game. The match also saw veteran midfielder Angharad James-Turner reach a milestone with her 50th career NWSL regular-season appearance.

North Carolina Courage (7-7-7, 28 points) continue their two-game road trip following a 1-0 victory over the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium. Midfielder Shinomi Koyama scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute, her first in the NWSL. Goalkeeper Marisa Jordan also earned her first regular-season shutout.

Sunday marks the 20th all-time meeting between Seattle and North Carolina. Reign FC holds a 5-11-3 record in the series across all competitions. The clubs last met at First Horizon Stadium on March 22 where Seattle earned a 2-1 win. Veteran midfielder Jess Fishlock and defender Jordyn Bugg both found the back of the net, with Bugg's goal marking the first of her NWSL career.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: NWSL+, Paramount+

Talent: Maura Sheridan & Gary Bailey

Local: FOX 13+

Talent: Steve Schlanger, Laura Schott & Keely Dunning

