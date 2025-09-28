Angel City Football Club Falls to Racing Louisville on the Road

Published on September 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) fell 0-1 tonight on the road at Racing Louisville following a goal by forward Sarah Weber.

Forward Riley Tiernan had a chance for Angel City in the 12th minute after defender Sarah Gorden sent a long ball over the top into the box. Tiernan shook off her defender and fired off an angled right-footed shot from the corner of the six-yard box, but hit the outside netting.

Louisville answered with an attempt in the 23rd minute, when forward Janine Sonis won the ball in midfield, made a run up the right, and fired a lateral ball into the penalty area. Forward Emma Sears got on the end of the pass and put a shot on target, which defender Nealy Martin blocked.

In the 38th minute, Louisville defender Courtney Petersen sent a ball up the wing to defender Ella Hase, who found midfielder Katie O'Kane just inside the box. O'Kane sent a sideways pass to the edge of the six-yard box, where forward Sarah Weber tapped a shot on target- but goalkeeper Angelina Anderson made a diving block. The recycled ball landed with Sonis, who skied a follow-up shot over the bar.

The final chance of the half went to Louisville. Midfielder Taylor Flint drilled a free kick into the wall, with the ricocheted ball again falling to Sonis. The defender lofted it into the penalty area, where Weber found it with her head, but sent it wide.

In the 62nd minute, Petersen scooped up the second ball after a corner kick and took a strike from outside the box that went wide.

Racing found the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute. Defending high up the pitch, Sears pressured defender Sarah Doorsoun into a giveaway, then turned and sent a low cross into the six-yard box. Weber once again got on the end of the service, this time burying it in the back of the net to bring the score to 1-0.

Angel City had a final chance late in stoppage time. Defender M.A. Vignola sent a driven diagonal pass from just outside the area toward the far post. Midfielder Maiara Niehues made a sliding attempt at a shot, but didn't manage to connect with the ball, which skipped harmlessly over the line.

ACFC is back at home next Monday, October 6, taking on Kansas City at 7:30 for the club's Celebración de Culturas game.

POST-MATCH QUOTES

ACFC Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson

On implementing head coach Alex Straus' new system

" Trying to learn new things and also just trying to go out and get wins is a push and pull for sure. There's definitely a lot of uncomfortability or discomfort through that; but I think we're handling it as best as we can. We're all eager to learn and eager to change.

"It's these kinds of results that are disappointing, but they continue to motivate us to lean into that growth and continue. We have to get back to work, really trust in the process, and continue the way we're going. We're all on the same page with that in the locker room. We want to get there and we want to be better."

On message to ACFC supporters heading into to final three home matches

"We're pushing, and we're believing hard. We need you guys to believe too. You see the difference when we have that 12th woman with us; it's unbelievable. I couldn't imagine being a goalkeeper coming into our stadium with the fans chanting and roaring the entire game. It really does make a difference, and it gives us energy when it's getting hard."

"We have to dig a little bit deeper, and that's when it really matters. That's when you guys show up the most for us. We can't thank you enough for the support. Just like we're pushing, we need a last push from the fans too, to make it to where we want to go. Let's believe together, let's do it together."

ACFC Head Coach Alex Straus

On his thoughts from each half:

"It's not always the opponents that make it too difficult; we also make it difficult for ourselves. We need to score two to win games, and that's always much harder than to score one. Today, we didn't manage to score even one. We had good control in the first half, and we really felt that we got momentum."

"In the second half, we gave away a goal. Straight after, we gave away a situation where the ref gave a penalty that she took away."

"These are things we need to change going forward and going into the rest of this season, and especially into the wint er."

On what supporters can see for the remainder of the season

" It's time to shift our focus. We still have four games left; that's 12 points. There's possibilities in all of those games. We have three home games, and we need BMO, we need our people. Nothing is over. We have not given up anything."

"Going into the Kansas game, we still have everything to play for. We have Kansas [City Current], we have Houston [Dash], and we have Portland [Thorns FC]- three home games coming up. We hope everybody will come and support us. We have to work together going into that game."







