Carson Pickett Scores Game-Winning Goal as Orlando Pride Defeat San Diego Wave, 2-1

Published on September 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Orlando Pride (9-8-5, 32 points) defeated San Diego Wave FC (8-7-7, 31 points) by a 2-1 scoreline on Friday night at Snapdragon Stadium. With the win, the Pride swept the Wave in the regular season series for the first time in Club history.

The Pride opened the scoring after Jacqueline Ovalle received a pass from Ally Watt in the box, found some space and fired a shot into the bottom corner of the net. The goal served as Ovalle's first in her NWSL career since joining the Pride back in August. The forward also became the first Mexican international to score for the Pride in the Club's history. Watt's helper served as her second of the regular season. It is the second time this season that Ovalle and Watt have combined for a goal after Ovalle provided an assist for Watt in the Pride's match against Bay FC.

Carson Pickett scored the game winning goal in the second half after Oihane sent a curling ball into the box which found the right foot of Pickett, who struck the ball and sent it past the Wave goalkeeper. The goal counts as her second of the NWSL regular season and her third across all competitions this year. It is the first time in Pickett's career that she has scored multiple goals for one team in one season.

7' Jacqueline Ovalle (Ally Watt) - ORL 1, SD 0

10' Dudinha - ORL 1, SD 1

54' Carson Pickett (Oihane) - ORL 2, SD 1

Jacqueline Ovalle scored her first NWSL goal, also becoming the first Mexican international to score for the Pride in the club's history.

Carson Pickett recorded her second goal of the NWSL regular season with her third across all competitions.

Ally Watt earned her second NWSL regular season assist of the season on the Ovalle finish.

Oihane tallied her second assist of the 2025 NWSL regular season on the Pickett goal.

Kerry Abello made her 100th appearance across all competitions for the Pride. She is just the third player in Club history to reach the century mark.

Head Coach Seb Hines made one change to the starting lineup from the Club's last match, with Julie Doyle earning a spot in the Starting XI. Head Coach Seb Hines:

"A really hard-fought win. Players were terrific tonight and we played some really good stuff as well in terms of switching the point of attack to create opportunities to score and I thought we implemented the gameplan really well. Any time that we have the foundation of scoring the first goal, it gives us an opportunity to go on and win the game. We showed a bit of resilience after the goal that we conceded. A lot of players stepped up today, and I am really proud of them because it is a win that we have been really wanting for a long time. It was a group, I am really pleased, and we will move on to the next one."

Next Match: The Orlando Pride will remain on the road and travel to Estadio Ciudad de los Deporte in Mexico City, Mexico, to take on Club América Femenil on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Concacaf W Champions Cup play. That match is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 1 1 2

San Diego Wave 1 0 1 Scoring Summary:

ORL - Jacqueline Ovalle (Ally Watt) 7'

SD - Dudinha 10'

ORL - Carson Pickett (Oihane) 54'

Lineups, substitutions, misconduct summary and all stats available in the Match Report.

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: Sept. 26, 2025

Heineken Star of the Match: Jacqueline Ovalle







