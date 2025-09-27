Houston Dash Head to Nation's Capital for Critical Matchup in Playoff Race

Published on September 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to the nation's capital this weekend to face the Washington Spirit in a key late-season matchup with postseason implications for both squads. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 28, and fans can follow the match live on NWSL+.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit

WHEN:

Sunday, Sept. 28 - 12:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

ENGLISH: NWSL + (LINK): Micheal Wottreng and Kacey White Global Feed: Joe Malfa and Jess McDonald

With five matches remaining in the regular season, the Dash sit just two points below the playoff line as they continue their push for a postseason berth. Houston enters Sunday's match on the heels of a 1-0 victory over Chicago Stars FC at Shell Energy Stadium, the team's fourth clean sheet of the year. Forward Yazmeen Ryan delivered the game-winner, her fourth goal contribution in Houston's last six goals.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3 to host the Orlando Pride for Space City Night, presented by Coushatta Casino Resort. Tickets for that match and all Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.com.







