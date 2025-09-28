Racing Finishes Strong in Resolute Win Over Angel City FC
Published on September 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC won Saturday by showing growth at the right time for a team pursuing its first trip to the NWSL playoffs.
Sarah Weber scored a decisive goal in the 66th minute, and Racing Louisville held its advantage through 12 dawdling minutes of second half stoppage time at Lynn Family Stadium.
Racing - which as dropped points in six games this season because of goals conceded in the 86th minute or later - vaulted back to the league's eighth and final playoff spot as a result. Louisville also made this a club-record eighth win of the season, while 29 points earned so far are also the most in the team's five-year history.
"Look, it's a huge win," said coach Bev Yanez. "We showed a lot of resilience - a lot of fight... I think the group came out very confident, and we closed out a match. We went into that back five, obviously, and really felt confident in what the group could provide in that moment."
Saturday's script looked familiar to many other recent Racing games with three straight losses entering the weekend all decided by a single goal. Before that stretch, late opposing goals spoiled three would-be wins in four matches.
This time Racing finished what it started. Yanez cited a tactical change, seeing midfielder Taylor Flint - who made this her 100th career NWSL appearance - join the defensive line late. Racing numbered 38 clearances to Angel City's 15 to secure a win.
"This is crunch time, and I think we can make a historic run for this club," said Lauren Milliet, who came on as a sub to make her first home appearance Saturday since June due to injury. "I think it's really important to get these points, especially at home. We want this to be a fortress. This is our home. We don't want anyone coming in here thinking they can roll over us.
"I think it was important to put a stamp on this game and push us in the standings and gain momentum for this back half of the season."
Offensively, Racing scored one but nearly wound up with two more goals.
Katie O'Kane looked to have the home side out front in just the third minute, but the referee flagged Louisville for offside in the buildup. Later, video review of a collision in the box overturned an Angel City foul that would have sent Flint to the spot for a penalty kick.
No matter, as Emma Sears had already turned over the visitors deep in their own half. Sears distributed to the rookie Weber, who toe-poked a cross in for her second professional goal.
"We've known this whole time that we're a very, very good team," Weber said, "and we're dangerous when we just play like us and focus on us. That's what we did tonight."
More than a coincidence? This Racing team continues to put in paw-some performances on its annual Pups at the Pitch Night. More than 200 dogs joined fans Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium as Louisville improved to an unbeaten 3-0-1 with canine companions in attendance.
Racing continues its march toward the playoffs next Saturday when traveling to play the North Carolina Courage. Then it's back home to Lynn Family Stadium on Friday, October 10, to host the Chicago Stars on Youth Sports Night. Visit RacingLouFC.com/youth for tickets and more information.
Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. Angel City FC
Date: September 27, 2025
Venue: Lynn Family Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Weather: 76 degrees, clear
Attendance: 6,070 fans, 225 dogs
Scoring
Racing Louisville FC (0, 1, 1)
Angel City FC (0, 0, 0)
Goals:
Racing Louisville FC
66' Sarah Weber (Emma Sears)
Lineups
Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer, 4 - Makenna Morris, 11 - Courtney Petersen, 5 - Ellie Jean, 16 - Janine Sonis, 26 - Taylor Flint, 8 - Ary Borges, 20 - Katie O'Kane (82' 88 - Bethany Balcer), 6 - Ella Hase (59' 2 - Lauren Milliet), 13 - Emma Sears (82' 14 - Marisa DiGrande), 42 - Sarah Weber (73' 9 - Kayla Fischer)
Subs not used: 33 - Cristina Roque, 77 - Madison White; 12 - Allie George, 32 - Avery Kalitta
Head Coach: Bev Yanez
Angel City FC: 19 - Angelina Anderson, 29 - Miyabi Moriya (84' 16 - MA Vignola), 30 - Sara Doorsoun (90+2' 6 - Meg Reid), 11 - Sarah Gorden, 15 - Evelyn Shores (57' 8 - Macey Hodge), 20 - Gisele Thompson, 14 - Nealy Martin, 12 - Maira Niehues, 32 - Sveindis Jonsdottir, 33 - Riley Tiernan (84' 23 - Christen Press), 18 - Jun Endo (57' 17 - Kennedy Fuller)
Subs not used: 13 - Hannah Seabert; 1 - Hannah Stambaugh, 99 - Madison Hammond
Head Coach: Alexander Straus
Stats Summary: Racing Louisville FC / Angel City FC
Shots: 17 / 10
Shots on Goal: 4 / 2
Expected goals: 1.65 / 0.69
Possession: 36.8% / 63.2%
Fouls: 11 / 15
Offside: 1 / 0
Corners: 2 / 4
Discipline Summary
Racing Louisville FC:
19' Taylor Flint (yellow)
Angel City FC:
21' Nealy Martin (yellow)
29' Evelyn Shores (yellow)
45+2' Maira Niehues (yellow)
80' Macey Hodge (yellow)
Match referee: Shawn Tehini
