Angel City Football Club Acquires Midfielder Nealy Martin Through Trade with NJ/NY Gotham FC
Published on September 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club has acquired midfielder Nealy Martin through a trade with NJ/NY Gotham FC. In exchange, Gotham will receive $85,000 in intra-league transfer funds.
"I am so grateful for the opportunity to join Angel City," said Martin. "This club is building something really special, and I am beyond excited to give everything I have to LA. Every time I have played at BMO Stadium, I have been so impressed by the fans and atmosphere, so I look forward to experiencing it as an Angel City player."
"We are very happy to welcome Nealy to Angel City," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "Nealy is a NWSL champion and brings great character and leadership to our team. Nealy's quality on the ball, ability to dictate play, and relentless work defensively will be important contributions to our style of play. We are looking forward to her joining Alex and the squad.''
Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, Martin is a versatile midfielder who entered the NWSL in 2021. After earning a roster spot with Racing Louisville through an open tryout, she went on to make 18 appearances in the club's inaugural season and added 11 more in 2022. In 2023, Martin joined NJ/NY Gotham FC, where she became a reliable presence in the midfield, starting in 13 of her 15 total matches.
Martin made history by becoming the first field player to step in as goalkeeper during an NWSL playoff match, helping Gotham secure t he 2023 NWSL Championship. Her impact continued to grow in 2024, when she led Gotham with 44 interceptions while also setting career highs in appearances (25), starts (22), minutes (1,917), passing accuracy (82.8%), and tackles (35).
Before turning pro, Martin was a standout at the University of Alabama from 2016 to 2019, playing in 76 matches and serving as captain during her junior and senior years. In January 2025, Martin earned her first U.S. Women's National Team call-up.
