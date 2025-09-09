Gotham FC Trades Midfielder Nealy Martin to Angel City FC

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has agreed to trade midfielder Nealy Martin to Angel City FC, the club announced Tuesday, granting Martin's request for the move.

Gotham will receive $85,000 in transfer funds in exchange for the 27-year-old who helped Gotham win the 2023 NWSL championship and 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup.

"More than anything I want to thank the Gotham community for taking a chance and believing in me during my time here," Martin said. "I gave my heart and soul to this club, and a piece of me will always remain in NJ/NY. It would've taken something very special for me to consider leaving this place, and I have found that in Angel City. As I leave excited for this new chapter with LA, my heart is so full of gratitude for every moment here."

"Nealy has been a consummate professional on and off the field during her time with Gotham FC, and we want to thank her for everything she has contributed to the club," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We support Nealy and her wishes to move on, and we wish her nothing but the best in this next step of her career."

Martin joined Gotham in December 2022 after beginning her professional career with Racing Louisville, where she played her first two NWSL seasons after earning a roster spot through open tryouts. The Birmingham, Alabama, native went on to make 73 appearances in all NWSL competitions for Gotham, including 62 starts, and reached several career milestones with the club. She made her 50th regular-season appearance for Gotham on May 16.

This season, Martin recorded 16 appearances, including 12 starts, and tallied an assist against Bay FC earlier in the campaign. She also featured in two matches off the bench in the Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinal and final, helping Gotham secure qualification for the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup and FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

A key contributor to Gotham's 2023 championship-winning season, Martin started every playoff match and played a decisive role in the final. Following a red card to goalkeeper Mandy Haught, Martin made history as the first outfield player in NWSL history to play in goal during a playoff match. Her efforts helped preserve Gotham's victory and secure the club's first NWSL championship.







