Last Week around the Leagues

This past week two Indoor Football League head coaching vacancies were filled, Chicago Stars FC of the National Women's Soccer League announced they will play at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium next season, the West Virginia Black Bears won their third Major League Baseball Draft League championship, and the Women's National Basketball Association's Golden State Valkyries became the first expansion team to make it to the playoffs their first season.

Highlights from this week come from the Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League, European League of Football, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, Canadian Premier League, Texas League, International League, Midwest League, Women's National Basketball Association, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, League One Volleyball, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

Indoor Football League

The San Antonio Gunslingers are excited to announce the selection of Jonathan Bane as its Head Coach for the 2026 season. Bane, a native from Temple, Texas, began his football career in 2010 at Dakota Wesleyan University. As a 4 year starter, and 3 year team Captain, he went down in school history in all passing categories. Starting in 40 consecutive games, he amassed for 9,224 yards and 88 passing touchdowns, most passing yards in a game (457). Bane was named BSN All-American (2011) and 3x All Conference selection. In 2025, Bane stepped back onto the field as the Gunslingers Quarterback and Special Teams Coordinator. Gunslingers CEO and owner, Don Rackler, had this to say, " Jonathan Bane was an outstanding member of our coaching staff this past season and exemplified all the characteristics of what we feel a Gunslingers head coach should exhibit. Dedication, strong moral character and a diligence to do everything needed to be the best. I am excited to see what Jonathan will help us get accomplished in 2026!"

The Iowa Barnstormers have named Andre Coles as their new Head Coach, signing him to a two-year contract, General Manager Juli Pettit announced. Coles joins the organization effective immediately and will oversee all coaching duties. Coles brings extensive coaching experience to the Iowa Barnstormers organization. Most recently, Coles served as the Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator of the Tulsa Oilers. In 2024, Coles took over as the Head Coach of the Frisco Fighters, leading the top offense in the IFL averaging 52.8 points per game and finishing the season with a 13-4 record, having served as the organization's Offensive Assistant and special Teams Coordinator in 2022 and 2023.

Barnstormers introduce new head coach Andre Coles. Coles says he wants to return the team to its former glory.

Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, extends Marvin Jones' contract through the 2027 season as the head coach of the Black and Gold. Jones, comes off of leading the Oilers through their best regular season in team history, finishing 2025 at 10-6 and clinching a franchise-first playoff berth. The returning head coach brings a history of success as a player and coach to his role in Tulsa, entering his eighth season as a professional head coach and his third with the Oilers. "Coach Jones has done a terrific job with this team, getting us to the playoffs in only three seasons," said Oilers' owner Andy Scurto. "We are excited to extend his time with the Tulsa Oilers and want to give Coach Jones every opportunity to bring a championship to Tulsa."

Arena Football One

The Nashville Kats have officially re-signed quarterback Tyler Kulka for the 2026 AF1 season. Kulka played a pivotal role in leading the Kats to the Arena Crown 2025 Championship Game, establishing himself as one of the league's most reliable and dynamic quarterbacks. During the 2025 regular season, Kulka threw for 1,722 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, consistently powering Nashville's offense with both efficiency and explosiveness. His strong command of the offense carried over into the postseason, where he elevated his game to another level. In the playoffs, Kulka exploded with 597 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, helping push the Kats all the way to the Arena Crown.

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week

United Football League

The United Football League announced that 28 players from the past two seasons and 18 alumni from the modern era of spring football have either made the 53-man roster or were added to a practice squad. Some notable United Football League players from the 2025 season who are on NFL teams include a trio of 2025 All-UFL Team honorees in defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (Birmingham Stallions), who earned a spot on the active roster with the Dallas Cowboys, tight end Sal Cannella (Arlington Renegades), who was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad, and Jacob Saylors (St. Louis Battlehawks) who was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. Winfrey played in all 10 games of the 2025 season for the Stallions and posted 29 tackles, a sack, four pass breakups and a forced fumble. Cannella started all 10 games for the Renegades and led the team with 44 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown. Saylors led the Battlehawks and the league with 960 rushing yards over the last two seasons.

European League of Football

Stuttgart Surge vs. Vienna Vikings - Highlights - Championship Game

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Chicago Stars FC has named Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium the club's new home for the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The club will play its Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff match at the stadium September 7 before moving to Evanston for the entire 2026 season. "This move to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in 2026 marks a historic step for the club and a new era for the Chicago Stars," said Chicago Stars President, Karen Leetzow. "This is just one step in a series of changes, including the recent hiring of renowned head coach, Martin Sjogren, exciting international player acquisitions and other incredible initiatives that are soon to be announced and will set the club on a new trajectory. I invite fans from around the Chicagoland area to join us September 7 to get a preview of 2026 and to sign up for season ticket memberships next year to join us on this next great journey." "I am happy to welcome the Chicago Stars to Evanston! The club's commitment to our community through their youth programming and their collaboration with our local businesses will serve as an inspiration for the next generation and create a strong connection between the club and our community," said Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss.

Chicago Stars FC Begins New Era. In a historic day for our club, we're thrilled to announce that Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium will be our home next season, making our matches more accessible than ever. See y'all on the lakefront!

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club has completed a transfer of forward Alyssa Thompson to Chelsea FC Women in one of the highest transactions in global women's soccer. The outgoing transfer fee paid for Alyssa sets a new record for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). She was drafted to ACFC as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NWSL Draft and was the first high schooler to be drafted in the NWSL. Angel City said of the transfer, "We thank Alyssa for her contributions to Angel City and are grateful for the mark she has left on our team and the city of Los Angeles. While we respect her decision to leave, Angel City's focus remains firmly on building a championship-winning club. Under the leadership of our head coach Alex Straus, we are committed to our current roster, investing in our future, and showing up for our incredible supporters and community."

This is Why Chelsea Signed Alyssa Thompson

Gainbridge Super League

Lexington Sporting Club bolstered its Gainbridge Super League technical staff this week with the addition of former NWSL, international and collegiate standout defender Taylor Leach as an assistant coach. Most recently, Leach served as an assistant coach for the University of South Carolina's Women's Soccer program dating back to August 2024 before joining Head Coach Mac Hemmi's staff in Lexington. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Lexington SC organization," said Leach. "From day one, the staff and players have been incredibly welcoming, making the transition feel smooth and natural. The environment here is amazing, and I'm truly grateful to be a part of it. I'm excited to learn from everyone, and at the same time, I look forward to bringing my energy, passion and the knowledge and experience I've gained throughout my playing and coaching career to the group."

Major League Soccer

Owen Wolff GOAL and ASSIST leads Austin FC!

Canadian Premier League

Atlético Ottawa striker Samuel Salter has broken the Canadian Premier League (CPL) single-season scoring record, with his 14th and 15th goals of the 2025 season scored against Vancouver FC on Saturday, August 30, 2025. The record was previously held by former Halifax Wanderers FC striker João Morelli, set during the 2021 season. Salter's record-breaking tally was confirmed following an official scoring change issued by the Canadian Premier League. A goal originally credited as an own goal to Vancouver FC's Aidan O'Connor during Ottawa's 3-1 win over Vancouver on Saturday, Aug. 30, was reviewed and reassigned to Salter, lifting his season total to the record-breaking mark of 15.

New RECORD-SETTER Sam Salter on scoring goals in CPL

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball Draft League

The West Virginia Black Bears captured the 2025 MLB Draft League title with a 12-5 win over the State College Spikes in the championship game. Playing through a steady rainfall, the Bears bested the Spikes at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with 10 unanswered runs to win their third league title in four seasons. Heading into the championship matchup, the Black Bears had taken nine of 11 contests against State College, sweeping the Spikes in two of their last three meetings. West Virginia's offense dominated the second half of the season as the team finished first in extra-base hits (108) and second in runs scored (266), while the pitching corps posted a league-best 4.09 ERA. With the win, the Black Bears have captured three MLB Draft League championships in four seasons, winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. The Bears threw their weight around in the second half with 10 straight wins, breaking the team's record for consecutive wins set in the inaugural season (2015). West Virginia finished the 2025 campaign under first-year manager Jon Nunnally with a 45-28 record, the second-highest number of wins in team history (48 in 2022), and a 29-15 record in the second half.

Texas League

D-backs prospects LuJames Groover, Jean Walters and Ben McLaughlin go around the horn to complete the first triple play in Amarillo history

International League

Marlins No. 4 prospect Robby Snelling strikes out a career-high 13 batters, while tossing a complete game for Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Orioles No. 4 prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. makes a diving play for Triple-A Norfolk Tides

Midwest League

Tigers High-A club West Michigan Whitecaps clinches a .702 winning percentage, the Minors' best full-season mark since the 1997 Whitecaps

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Golden State Valkyries became the first WNBA team to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season. The energy level was through the roof inside and on display outside the Chase Center in San Francisco.

See the moment Angel Reese was assessed her eighth technical foul of the season after striking Aaliyah Edwards in the face with a backhand. No foul was initially called on the play, and Chicago retained possession as they went on to defeat the Connecticut Sun, 88-64. Reese's eigth technical foul will result in an automatic one-game suspension.

NBA G League

The NBA G League released its complete game schedule for the league's 25th season, which tips off on Friday, Nov. 7. The new season features an expanded playoff field and 31 teams, including the rebranded Noblesville Boom, the affiliate of the Indiana Pacers. The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts: 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season. The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

TheOttawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced that the club has been acquired by Diamond Sports Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Global Sports Fund Management Group. The group is owned by Bandeli (Lee) Hagipantelis and Justin Pascoe, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer. Pascoe brings more than 20 years of executive experience in elite-level sports administration. He holds an MBA from Melbourne Business School and has completed additional studies at Harvard University. Throughout his career, he has consistently elevated the profile of organizations across the sports, consumer products, automotive, and industrial sectors. In Australia, Pascoe has held senior leadership positions across multiple major sports, and he brings a global perspective through his work in private equity and the sports industry across North America and Europe.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The 2025 NLL Draft was held on Saturday afternoon and the Toronto Rock made professional sports history selecting first, second, and third overall in the draft. With the first overall pick, the Rock selected left shot forward CJ Kirst from Cornell University. "I'm incredibly grateful to have this opportunity, it is truly special and I'm just excited for what's to come," said an elated Kirst after being selected first overall. "It was just an incredible honour to hear my name and to have that experience was just incredible." Kirst (Bernardsville, NJ) is the reigning Tewaaraton Award winner as NCAA lacrosse's top player after his Cornell Big Red won the National Championship in May. He also made history by breaking the NCAA all-time goals record finishing with 247 while also tying the single season goals record this spring with 82. Kirst has become a media darling making appearances on the Pat McAfee Show and Pardon My Take since winning the national title with Cornell. In the box, Kirst made the trip north to compete for the Mimico Jr. A Mountaineers in the summer of 2023 playing 18 games between the regular season and playoffs. He scored 29 goals and was held without a goal only three times and brought big time energy to the floor in each outing. His compete level is off the charts.

CJ Kirst Goes #1 Overall in the 2025 NLL Draft. The moment CJ Kirst became a Toronto Rock!

Premier Lacrosse League

Top 10 Highlights from PLL Semifinals

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Boston Bruins announced an extension of their affiliation agreement with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL through the 2027-28 season. "We are proud to extend our affiliation with the Maine Mariners through the 2027-28 season," said Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold, who is also the Assistant General Manager for Boston. "It has been a pleasure getting to know and collaborate with Dexter Paine over the past year-plus of his ownership tenure, and we are confident that his and the entire Mariners staff's dedication to developing players and competing for championships fully aligns with our organizational development model. The Bruins are excited to continue working with the Mariners to prepare our prospects for the next levels." The Mariners began their partnership with Boston and Providence in 2021, leading into Maine's third ECHL season. The 2025-26 season marks year five of the affiliation and begins the new three-year extension.

Professional Women's Hockey League

The New York Sirens announced that 2025 first overall draft pick, Kristýna Kaltounková, has signed a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement with the team through 2027-28. The elite Czech forward is the highest international player ever selected in the PWHL Draft and joins the league after a standout NCAA career at Colgate University where she recorded 233 points in 171 games. "Speed, physicality, compete, passion - Kalty brings it all. Fearless enough to block any shot on the ice, but it takes real courage to try and block hers - it's a true weapon," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "We're proud to welcome our 2025 first overall pick to the Sirens family on a three-year commitment. An elite player and outstanding teammate whose talent and drive will lift our standard of excellence and excite our fans."

United States Hockey League

Waterloo Black Hawk alum Joe Pavelski and Chicago Steel head coach Scott Gomez will be enshrined into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025, USA Hockey announced. Pavelski becomes the first inductee with United States Hockey League (USHL) ties to have played during the league's Tier-1 era, which began in 2002. Gomez played 16 seasons in the NHL between 1999 and 2016. The two-time Stanley Cup champion and forward from Anchorage, Alaska, had 181 goals and 575 assists in 1,079 games. Internationally, he represented the U.S. at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. Gomez was announced as the next head coach of the Chicago Steel in June 2025. The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, which will include the formal enshrinement of the Class of 2025 along with the presentation of the NHL's Lester Patrick Trophy, will be held Wednesday, December 10, 2025, in Saint Paul, Minn.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

MLV Dallas, the professional women's volleyball team making its debut in January 2026, has named Shannon Winzer as the team's first head coach. Winzer, who most recently served as Head Coach of Canada's Women's National Volleyball Team (2021-2024), brings a wealth of international experience and a strong record of success to North Texas as the franchise prepares to kick off its inaugural season. "We are building a world-class franchise in Dallas and Shannon Winzer's top level international experience and track record are a perfect fit," said Grady Raskin, President and CEO of MLV Dallas. "Shannon embodies everything we want in a leader-competitive excellence, player development, and a passion for growing the game. She is the right person to set the tone for MLV Dallas on and off the court." "I am thrilled to be joining MLV Dallas and to help shape the foundation of this franchise," said Winzer. "Dallas is a city that loves its sports, and I can't wait to build a team that reflects that same energy and spirit. Our players will inspire the next generation of athletes and fans while competing-and winning-at the highest level of professional volleyball."

League One Volleyball

Tag along with LOVB Nebraska opposite hitter Kimberly Drewniok and teammates as they visit a local elementary school and get active.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The top play from every week during the 2025 UFA season!







